Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clara Samson accepts Somerset library books on behalf of her school at Normanby Island.
Clara Samson accepts Somerset library books on behalf of her school at Normanby Island. Contributed
News

A tonne of books making a difference to PNG children

7th May 2018 9:00 AM

CHILDREN in Papua New Guinea have been given a boost in class with more than a tonne of books from the Somerset region.

Somerset Regional Council donated the material to the Nawae Camp in PNG for distribution last month and residents are delighted.

Papua New Guinea Australia Alumni Association (PNGAAA) treasurer, Sharon van Boven actively works to improve children's literacy in PNG and is involved with a library and resource centre in Alotau in Milne Bay where some of the donated books will be housed.

Somerset regional librarian Caroline Smith said the donation was made possible through withdrawn book stock which had been accumulating over the past few years and has been part of a program over many years.

"These books were no longer being used in Somerset Libraries so we thought we would send them to a community who can greatly benefit from the donation," Ms Smith said.

"It was a joint effort by many Council staff and the community to pack and stack all the books and I'm very appreciative of everyone's help to make this possible."

"Even though they are no longer in use in our libraries, they are all in good condition and should last for many years."

Related Items

donations library books png somerset regional council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    LABOUR DAY: What’s open in Ipswich, Springfield today

    LABOUR DAY: What’s open in Ipswich, Springfield today

    Business Need a coffee or some groceries? Here's what's open in Ipswich today.

    • 7th May 2018 7:39 AM
    Man on the run following business armed robbery

    Man on the run following business armed robbery

    Crime Police say man told attendant he was armed with knife, demanded cash

    Jobs predicted, date set in hotel's aged-care transformation

    premium_icon Jobs predicted, date set in hotel's aged-care transformation

    News Oracle Care has revealed its timeline to take control of the Metro.

    Plans lodged to start 30-year Jeebrobilly landfill rehab

    premium_icon Plans lodged to start 30-year Jeebrobilly landfill rehab

    Council News The council is assessing the application for Lantrak to dump waste

    Local Partners