A tonne of books making a difference to PNG children

CHILDREN in Papua New Guinea have been given a boost in class with more than a tonne of books from the Somerset region.

Somerset Regional Council donated the material to the Nawae Camp in PNG for distribution last month and residents are delighted.

Papua New Guinea Australia Alumni Association (PNGAAA) treasurer, Sharon van Boven actively works to improve children's literacy in PNG and is involved with a library and resource centre in Alotau in Milne Bay where some of the donated books will be housed.

Somerset regional librarian Caroline Smith said the donation was made possible through withdrawn book stock which had been accumulating over the past few years and has been part of a program over many years.

"These books were no longer being used in Somerset Libraries so we thought we would send them to a community who can greatly benefit from the donation," Ms Smith said.

"It was a joint effort by many Council staff and the community to pack and stack all the books and I'm very appreciative of everyone's help to make this possible."

"Even though they are no longer in use in our libraries, they are all in good condition and should last for many years."