A time when rapid change swept through Ipswich

A PETITION registered at the Public Works Office on January 3, 1877, was presented to premier and minister for works by a group of Ipswich residents, calling attention to a vacant allotment at the corner of Brisbane and East Sts as a possible site for the new lands and works office which was to be erected in this town.

A further petition was presented to the minister by another group of citizens in favour of a site in Bell St for the proposed office on February 23, 1877.

On March 9, the colonial architect F.D. Stanley, in a memorandum to the under secretary of public works, stated: "In accordance with instructions, I have the honour to state that plans for a lands office in Ipswich are now under preparation and that tenders may be called. The building to be constructed of brick and stone and is estimated to cost within the amount voted 2000 pounds.

On April 3, 1877, Mr Stanley wrote: "The primary consideration would appear to be the selection of a site centrally situated and of easy access from the Main St. In Brisbane St, after careful inquiry, I fail to discover any available site procurable at reasonable cost.

"Within easy access on the one side lies Bell St and Similar St but there is serious objection that the nature of the soil in this part of the town would entail a heavy outlay to secure a sufficient foundation to vote for erection of the building"

On March 9, 1877, a public notice stated: "Tenders to builders and others should be received by April 6 for the building of a lands office at Ipswich."

This notice was signed by George Thorn.

Samuel Shenton's tender was accepted and an agreement dated April 30, 1877, was entered between Samuel Shenton and George Thorn secretary for public works, to provide the materials for and perform the various works required in the construction and erection of a lands office at Ipswich at or for the sum of 2977 pounds and complete the same within eight months.

The lands office was situated in East St until February 1980 when "a horrified Ipswich City Council on the 27th of that month attacked the state government because of its blatant conflict of powers regulating the demolition of buildings.

The Ipswich Council delivered its rebuke following the partial demolition of this building in the early hours of February 26, 1980. At first light on that day only the facade remained.

Mayor Des Freeman said: "We were not even informed that the demolition was imminent".

HORSE BOLT

On October 23, 1886, this report appeared in the Queensland Times.

"A horse attached to a cart belonging to a dealer named Roberts who lived at Bundamba, bolted along East St Ipswich from near the Palais Royal Hotel, collided with the lamp post at the Criterion Hotel, broke a shaft of the cart and made across country for the road between the central and southern portions of the Queens Park.

A little boy who was in the vehicle stuck to the horse till he reached the park when he jumped out and escaped unhurt.

Some of the police and several citizens gave chase. By this time the horse had had about enough galloping and was at least easily caught.

Two of the good things connected with this episode was although there were about 25 dozen or so eggs in the cart, only about half a dozen were smashed and no injury was done except to the hotel lamp and the cart itself.

GAP OPENS UP

Allan Cunningham explorer and her Majesty's Botanical Collector discovered the Darling Downs in 1827 and a gap in the mountain range.

On July 24, 1828, Cunningham, Captain Patrick Logan and James Frazer Colonial Botanist, with five other men and four pack bullocks, left Brisbane. The party went by way of the Logan River which had previously been discovered by Logan.

On August 11, Logan and Frazer returned to Brisbane and on that same day, Cunningham and the remainder of the party arrived at the Bremer river where they pitched tents and remained at the river for five days.

It was on August 24, 1828, that one of the Cunningham men discovered the "Gap" which was named Cunningham's Gap.

POWER: The B17 class engine.

LAST STEAM TRAIN

The last train to use the 91-year-old Ipswich Railway Station brought about 350 Australian Railways Historical Society enthusiasts and supporters to Ipswich on July 1, 1978.

The old station in Union St was to be demolished to make way for further construction in a new station development in Bell St.

The trains 10 vintage carriages drawn by a BB18 quarter class Pacific locomotive, later conveyed the travellers to the Ipswich Railway Workshops and then to Shorncliffe.

The new station in Bell St commenced operations on July 3, 1978, the official opening of this station on August 9 was made by transport minister Ken Tomkins.