A sweet way to raise funds for hospice
THOUSANDS of dollars have been raised by residents and businesses in support of Ipswich Hospice for Palliative Care Week.
The not-for-profit organisation aimed to raise $10,000 to continue its end-of-life care services.
Kerryn Costello from Ipswich Hospice believes the city's incredible generosity means it will surpass its target.
"Everyone has been so supportive this year. I think we will smash that $10,000 goal," she said.
"More than 100 businesses came on board to help us this week, which is incredible.
"We have also had a number of people donate who have not had first-hand experience with Hospice, but they said you just never know when you might need it."
As part of Hospice's annual Wear Purple Day fundraiser, a Devonshire morning tea was held in the centre's rose garden, with about 50 people in attendance.