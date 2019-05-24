A sweet way to raise funds for hospice

Paula White, Roxy and John Banks at the Ipswich Hospice morning tea for palliative care week.

THOUSANDS of dollars have been raised by residents and businesses in support of Ipswich Hospice for Palliative Care Week.

The not-for-profit organisation aimed to raise $10,000 to continue its end-of-life care services.

Kerryn Costello from Ipswich Hospice believes the city's incredible generosity means it will surpass its target.

"Everyone has been so supportive this year. I think we will smash that $10,000 goal," she said.

"More than 100 businesses came on board to help us this week, which is incredible.

"We have also had a number of people donate who have not had first-hand experience with Hospice, but they said you just never know when you might need it."

As part of Hospice's annual Wear Purple Day fundraiser, a Devonshire morning tea was held in the centre's rose garden, with about 50 people in attendance.