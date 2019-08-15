A sweet and tasty way to raise money for the RSPCA

HEAD DOWN: Tim Watson and Theo the five-year-old Boxer Staffy cross rescue dog at Krispy Kreme in Redbank Plains, where a fundraiser will be held to benefit the RSPCA.

HEAD DOWN: Tim Watson and Theo the five-year-old Boxer Staffy cross rescue dog at Krispy Kreme in Redbank Plains, where a fundraiser will be held to benefit the RSPCA. Cordell Richardson

ONE Ipswich business has devised a sweet way to raise extra dough to help abandoned or neglected animals.

The RSPCA will receive $1 from the sale of every dozen doughnuts purchased at Krispy Kreme at Redbank Plains on Monday.

Krispy Kreme Queensland state retail manager Tim Watson said the company was happy to support "such a wonderful cause" on the RSPCA's Cupcake Day fundraiser.

"The RSPCA do such wonderful work and any money we can raise to help them will be good," Mr Watson said.

"It's great to support a local cause and give back to this wonderful community."

Mr Watson said he hoped lots of people support the cause on Monday.

"Come on in anytime on Monday to get your dozen doughnuts," he said.

"Our staff members will all be dressed up as animals. If we can see our customers dressing up too, that will add to the fun."

The fundraiser applies only to doughnuts bought in Krispy Kreme stores, not at other retailers such as service stations.

Krispy Kreme Redbank Plains is located at 588 Redbank Plains Rd, on the corner of Collingwood Driv and Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains.