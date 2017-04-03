A stairway to fish heaven has Bremer leaping to life

IN THE SWIM: This fish ladder at Berry's Weir in the Bremer River has proved to be a salvation for fish on their way upstream.

IT IS the stairway to fish heaven.

Once, native fish used to hit a 2.4m wall of despair in the Bremer River at Berry's Weir, One Mile.

But now, courtesy of the longest fish ladder in Queensland, native fish in the upper reaches of the Bremer have a way to access their upstream home for the first time in 50 years.

Ipswich council conducted a five-day monitoring program which showed 690 fish each day use the Berry's Weir "ladder” with three new species - the forked tail catfish, speckled goby and yellow-fin bream - found in the Yamanto catchment area for the first time.

So what is the ladder?

It is 80m long, 2.4m high and has 35 steps and pools in a natural rock formation which allows the fish to move over the weir and upstream to reproduce and replenish stocks.

Without it the council's environment spokesman Cr David Morrison said significantly reduced populations of important recreational and commercial native fish species like Australian bass, sea mullet and long and short-finned eels would occur.

This is one piece of council infrastructure that is getting plenty of use.

Cr Morrison said the ladder had "facilitated the movement of tens of thousands of fish since it was launched in August last year”.

"The fish used to come up a 2.4m-high dead end,” Cr Morrison said.

"So they couldn't go up to the upper reaches of the Bremer and breed up there.

"That is where they would have gone before the weir was built so it is good for the environment that they can go back into their natural habitat.

"This is all part of our environmental strategy.”

Cr Morrison said the ladder had enhanced waterway health, fish diversity and recreational fishing.

He said the council invested in the restoration of the fish passage to improve waterway and aquatic ecosystem health.

Yellow fin bream is one of the new species found. Contributed

He said that was evidenced by three new species, in a tally of 21, being recorded for the first time.

"Council's monitoring program recorded 3,514 fish and 99.94 per cent of those were native species with only two non-native fish found,” he said.

"This, coupled with the discovery of the catfish, goby and bream, shows native fish have taken no time to adapt to the ladder.

"During the monitoring process juvenile native bass and Murray cod were electronically tagged and released at the bottom of the ladder before they were observed moving up the structure, replicating their natural migration.

"Additional monitoring is planned for next year.”