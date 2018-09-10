A spotlight on all abilities at Disability Action Week

DISABILITY WEEK: Jason Wallace has a new-found sense of purpose and identity as he prepares for his weekly visit to Horsing Around in Karalee

EVERYBODY has a role to play in empowering people with a disability.

For 31-year-old Jason Wallace, equine friends at Horsing Around in Karalee, Centacare and the NDIS played a role in helping him develop independence and confidence.

He is one of thousands of Queenslanders who will take part in Disability Action Week, on now until September 15. The theme this year is "An all abilities Queensland: everybody has a role to play".

Disability Action Week is held annually in September with the aim of empowering people with disability, raising awareness of disability issues, and improving access and inclusion throughout the wider community.

Mr Wallace's father Phillip said the Centacare team encouraged Jason to participate in daily living tasks to build his responsibility and independence.

"He's now shaving on his own, washing his hair, cleaning up the bathroom, making his own breakfast and lunch and dressing himself," he said.

"He's feeling confident and energised about his future. We can't believe how far he's come in 12 months."

Centacare helped the family navigate the NDIS, attending planning meetings with them and encouraging the family to "think big" about their goals and ask for what they wanted.

Centacare service delivery manager Cheree Pattison said: "For the first time ever, people with disabilities have the opportunity to choose the services and support that's right for them.

"This can actually be quite difficult for someone who has never really considered what's best for them or what their goals might be," Ms Pattison said.

"I've worked closely with Jason for three years and it's important that he has flexibility and the option to try different activities as part of his plan.

"He loves getting out and about but, at the same time, doesn't enjoy being in large groups of people.

"After exploring with Jason his interests and goals, we knew that he would benefit from an initiative like Horsing Around, a wellness program for people with physical and intellectual disabilities provided by STAR Community Service."

While Centacare provides a range of therapeutic and other support options for Mr Wallace and thousands of clients across southeast Queensland, Ms Pattison said the organisation collaborated with a range of service providers to ensure clients received the right support.

For information about Centacare services or the NDIS, call 1300 236 822. For details on the Horsing Around program, see starcommunityservices. org. au or call 3821 6699.

Horses provide purpose, passion for Jason

JASON Wallace doesn't need any encouragement to get up and moving on Tuesday mornings.

The 31-year-old Camira man has a new-found sense of purpose and identity as he prepares for his weekly visit to Horsing Around in Karalee.

"He's discovered something very special," Jason's dad, Phillip, said.

"He bonded with the horses on his very first visit and hasn't looked back. He's found a passion that has enriched his life - we never dreamed it was possible."

Just over 12 months ago Jason was dependent on his parents, relying on their full-time care in many aspects of his life.

Born with an intellectual disability and mild cerebral palsy, Jason is one of 11,000 Ipswich residents who have a disability.

"He received limited funding and could only access a small amount of group support, attending a local men's group one afternoon per week," Phillip said.

"There has been no relief for us and he lacks the patience to try and learn new skills, so it has been a real challenge."

Things started to change for the Wallace family in June last year. With the support and encouragement of his existing service provider, Centacare, Jason signed up to the $22 billion National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Centacare service delivery manager Cheree Pattison mapped out a holistic and personalised plan with Jason that focused on developing his confidence and independence. His support team visit his house every Monday to assist with his personal care and household tasks.

Disability Links Expo opportunity to connect

Peter Tully of Able Australia. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH residents Peter and Linda Tully have a significant role in supporting people with a disability in Ipswich.

The husband and wife have been disability advocates since 2007 and have worked extensively to help support others.

With the help of MP Shayne Neumann, the Tullys are already planning the 2019 Blair Disability and Seniors' Links Expo.

It will be held at the Brassall Shopping Centre on Friday, November 30 from 10am to 2pm.

The 2018 Blair Disability and Blair Links Directories will be launched at this event.

The annual expo brings together organisations and groups that provide services, support and opportunities for those living with disability, their carers and families in Ipswich and the Somerset Region.

Mr Nuemann launched the Blair Disability Links Directory in 2010, providing an opportunity for service providers to meet and exchange ideas.

"Blair Disability links gets bigger each year, demonstrating just how important it is to connect the service providers with the community," Mr Neumann said.

"In addition, the event provides a networking opportunity for the service providers and organisations.

"That was one of the unexpected benefits we found after the first expo was held in 2010."

Mr Tully said he and Linda worked hard to bring awareness to their local community, extending their good faith and community mindedness to disability awareness.

"This is about us being examples of what people have to offer plus what people can offer the community if given the opportunity to contribute," he said.

