27°
Opinion

A spirit of enterprise takes hold with city woollen mills

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Johnston | 9th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
HISTORIC: Queensland Woollen Factory at North Ipswich in the 1800s.
HISTORIC: Queensland Woollen Factory at North Ipswich in the 1800s.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SIR Joshua Peter Bell was frequently mentioned in the earlier days of Ipswich "as the gentleman who was going to establish a woollen factory in Ipswich”.

He had been identified with the early stages of the cotton industry in this area in as much as he was a member of the Ipswich Cotton Co, with its headquarters at Booval, formed in 1861. Some years later it was established as a cotton-ginning establishment on Bundambah (that is the way it was spelt in the 1860s) Creek, near the side of the Old Grange Racecourse.

Sir Joshua Bell, however, abandoned the idea of a woollen factory and instead a number of townsmen took the idea up and carried it to a successful stage.

The first movement towards forming the Queensland Woollen Manufacturing Company was commenced in 1875, the promoters being among others, Messrs Samuel Hodgson, John Macfarlane, M L A William Gunn, S Shenton and J Reilly. By May 1875, Mr AH.Barlow moved "that a woollen company be formed on the nominal capital of 10,000 shares of one pound each”. This motion was seconded by Mr Jas Brady.

The company's first registered office was in the London Chambers, which were a number of offices situated in the first storey of Messrs Cribb & Foote's drapery establishment at the corner of Brisbane and Bell Sts.

In September 1875, at a sale of Crown Lands situated at North Ipswich, the company director succeeded in purchasing eight lots on the bend of the bank of the Bremer River. Such was the desire in Ipswich to see a woollen factory an accomplished fact, that in September 1876 well known contractor William Cramb tendered for the building of such a factory - his price being 2386 pounds.

The official opening was on October 16, 1877, (a public holiday) that the Queensland Woollen Manufacturing Company's mill consisting of a number of wooden buildings of a not particularly ornamental nature (having seven roofs in all) was formerly opened by then Governor of Queensland Sir Arthur Kennedy.

A large crowd attended and amidst the booming of artillery by the members of No. 2 Battery Qld Volunteer Artillery under the command of Capt WK Harvard, fired a salute of 17 guns.

Mr W Kelso was the manager of the company and among those who attended this function were the Premier the Hon. John Douglas, JC Houssler MMLC, Mr WH Groom M.L.A. and several Mayors from surrounding areas.

As the governor gave his speech, he said "It was a formidable thing to be mounted as I am on a toolbox”, yet he made a most appropriate speech praising the spirit of enterprise shown by the citizens and that Ipswich was indeed the centre of one of the finest manufacturing districts in any part of Australia.

Providing the music for the opening was the Ipswich Volunteer Band.

TWO FIRSTS

On November 8, 1877, the first public sale of plain and fancy tweeds consisting of between 2000 and 3000 yards was conducted at the factory.

During 1879, the first clothing factory in connection with the company as established in part of the premises of Messrs Ginn & Hooper, Bremer Street at the river end of Bell St.

TOUGH WORK: Worsted combing machine.
TOUGH WORK: Worsted combing machine.

NEW BUILDINGS

In the 1880s, at North Ipswich, new and more extensive brick premises were erected, the contractor being Mr JI Halls who later became a hotel keeper on "The Terrace North Ipswich”.

It was so successful at this time that the Qld Woollen Manufacturing Company Limited opened shops for the sale of ready-made clothing in Brisbane, Toowoomba, Rockhampton and Charters Towers.

The mill suffered a "heavy blow” when the unprecedented floods of February 1893 occurred, but eventually business was restored and by the early 1900s machinery was being updated which proved a great success.

In February, the First World War was in progress and the mill received orders for 1500 blankets and 6000 yards of twill.

These were required by the military and the order had to be fulfilled within 3 weeks.

An unusual event for a woollen mill took place at North Ipswich in 1929.

It was reported that for the first time, listeners within the range of the Wireless Station 4QG had an opportunity to learn something of the processes through which products of the Qld Woollen Manufacturing Co Ltd pass before they reach consumers.

It was stated that the mill paid 30,000 pounds in wages yearly.

It employed 240 and was famed for its goods. Its output of blankets was 40,000 annually and the wool consumed amounted each week to 40 tons and single wide cloth was manufactured.

Mr H Humphreys, announcer at 4QG, gave an address on the mills historical past before going through the successful phases of manufacture from the scouring shed right through to the finished articles.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  beryl johnston cotton industry ipswich opinion times past

Law exists to serve all people

Law exists to serve all people

It's therefore vital that the government reverses its impending cuts

A spirit of enterprise takes hold with city woollen mills

HISTORIC: Queensland Woollen Factory at North Ipswich in the 1800s.

"Formed on the nominal capital of 10,000 shares of one pound each”

Eight-year-old Gilbee a future Mayor in waiting

HELLO, THE MAYOR SPEAKING: Eight-year-old student Gilbee Gibson as Ipswich mayor for a day on Saturday.

Energetic Augusta State School student is mayor of Ipswich for a day

EXPLOSION: Five taken to hospital after abattoir blast

JBS Meatworks and abattoir at Dinmore. An explosion at the plant has resulted in five maintenance workers being taken to hospital.

Three JBS Dinmore maintenance workers have suffered serious burns

Local Partners

Eight-year-old Gilbee a future Mayor in waiting

Energetic Augusta State School student is mayor of Ipswich for a day

Wolston Park victim: 'I got them to believe I wasn't mad'

INSIDE HELL: A 6-year-old boy who was kept inside Wolston Park Mental Health Centre in the 1960s.

How a 6-year-old boy beat abusers at their own game, escaped torture

What's on this weekend

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

IN THE GROOVE: Don't miss out on live music this week.

The latest from the city's live music scene

Wizards, witches and mystical creatures to light streets

BONANZA: Ipswich Festival parade.

Huge event program for Ipswich Festival

What's on the small screen this week

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Anh's Brush With Fame and fly-on-the-wall series First Dates returns with more awkward moments.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

International band Garbage cleared out an hour in their schedule to program Rage last year.

Everyone remembers the Rage intro and outro

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

What's on this weekend

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

IN THE GROOVE: Don't miss out on live music this week.

The latest from the city's live music scene

759SQM Zoned Medium Density WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $289,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential this solid Chamferboard home presents as an...

Great Low Set Investment

47 Baden Jones Way, North Booval 4304

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,900

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

REDUCED $20,000!

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $199,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

SECLUDED ENTERTAINER ON 859M2 BLOCK

12 Tina Close, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

What a fantastic outdoor and entertainment area, if Sunday BBQ's and relaxing around the pool are your thing than this family home will suit you and your leisure...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $569,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

THE RENOVATOR

49 Blackall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This very modest early 1920's mining cottage is ready to be transformed into something special. Located on a flat tree lined 600m2 block and is within walking...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

Brassall Brick - Superb Investment

4 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after suburb of Brassall is this lowset brick home with three large bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The home has an air conditioned...

Easy Living - Peaceful &amp; Quiet

2A Clare Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $327,000

Located on the high side of the road, this lowset brick home is in a peaceful and quiet setting. The home boasts large living areas, wide hallway and 3 bedrooms...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning."

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!