A spirit of enterprise takes hold with city woollen mills

SIR Joshua Peter Bell was frequently mentioned in the earlier days of Ipswich "as the gentleman who was going to establish a woollen factory in Ipswich”.

He had been identified with the early stages of the cotton industry in this area in as much as he was a member of the Ipswich Cotton Co, with its headquarters at Booval, formed in 1861. Some years later it was established as a cotton-ginning establishment on Bundambah (that is the way it was spelt in the 1860s) Creek, near the side of the Old Grange Racecourse.

Sir Joshua Bell, however, abandoned the idea of a woollen factory and instead a number of townsmen took the idea up and carried it to a successful stage.

The first movement towards forming the Queensland Woollen Manufacturing Company was commenced in 1875, the promoters being among others, Messrs Samuel Hodgson, John Macfarlane, M L A William Gunn, S Shenton and J Reilly. By May 1875, Mr AH.Barlow moved "that a woollen company be formed on the nominal capital of 10,000 shares of one pound each”. This motion was seconded by Mr Jas Brady.

The company's first registered office was in the London Chambers, which were a number of offices situated in the first storey of Messrs Cribb & Foote's drapery establishment at the corner of Brisbane and Bell Sts.

In September 1875, at a sale of Crown Lands situated at North Ipswich, the company director succeeded in purchasing eight lots on the bend of the bank of the Bremer River. Such was the desire in Ipswich to see a woollen factory an accomplished fact, that in September 1876 well known contractor William Cramb tendered for the building of such a factory - his price being 2386 pounds.

The official opening was on October 16, 1877, (a public holiday) that the Queensland Woollen Manufacturing Company's mill consisting of a number of wooden buildings of a not particularly ornamental nature (having seven roofs in all) was formerly opened by then Governor of Queensland Sir Arthur Kennedy.

A large crowd attended and amidst the booming of artillery by the members of No. 2 Battery Qld Volunteer Artillery under the command of Capt WK Harvard, fired a salute of 17 guns.

Mr W Kelso was the manager of the company and among those who attended this function were the Premier the Hon. John Douglas, JC Houssler MMLC, Mr WH Groom M.L.A. and several Mayors from surrounding areas.

As the governor gave his speech, he said "It was a formidable thing to be mounted as I am on a toolbox”, yet he made a most appropriate speech praising the spirit of enterprise shown by the citizens and that Ipswich was indeed the centre of one of the finest manufacturing districts in any part of Australia.

Providing the music for the opening was the Ipswich Volunteer Band.

TWO FIRSTS

On November 8, 1877, the first public sale of plain and fancy tweeds consisting of between 2000 and 3000 yards was conducted at the factory.

During 1879, the first clothing factory in connection with the company as established in part of the premises of Messrs Ginn & Hooper, Bremer Street at the river end of Bell St.

TOUGH WORK: Worsted combing machine.

NEW BUILDINGS

In the 1880s, at North Ipswich, new and more extensive brick premises were erected, the contractor being Mr JI Halls who later became a hotel keeper on "The Terrace North Ipswich”.

It was so successful at this time that the Qld Woollen Manufacturing Company Limited opened shops for the sale of ready-made clothing in Brisbane, Toowoomba, Rockhampton and Charters Towers.

The mill suffered a "heavy blow” when the unprecedented floods of February 1893 occurred, but eventually business was restored and by the early 1900s machinery was being updated which proved a great success.

In February, the First World War was in progress and the mill received orders for 1500 blankets and 6000 yards of twill.

These were required by the military and the order had to be fulfilled within 3 weeks.

An unusual event for a woollen mill took place at North Ipswich in 1929.

It was reported that for the first time, listeners within the range of the Wireless Station 4QG had an opportunity to learn something of the processes through which products of the Qld Woollen Manufacturing Co Ltd pass before they reach consumers.

It was stated that the mill paid 30,000 pounds in wages yearly.

It employed 240 and was famed for its goods. Its output of blankets was 40,000 annually and the wool consumed amounted each week to 40 tons and single wide cloth was manufactured.

Mr H Humphreys, announcer at 4QG, gave an address on the mills historical past before going through the successful phases of manufacture from the scouring shed right through to the finished articles.