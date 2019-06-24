A smorgasbord of food experiences to treat your tastebuds

CUDDLY: Rowan Manuel from One Mile enjoyed meeting and cuddling the goats at Naughty Little Kids at the Eat Local Week celebrations last year.

EAT your way around the Scenic Rim these school holidays with a smorgasbord of foodie experiences.

Eat Local Week, the celebration of local food and farms in the Scenic Rim goes from June 29 to July 7, allowing you to taste an array of local food and wine.

All within a short drive of Ipswich, kids can meet camels, goats and sheep, learn how to paint their food on a canvas, have a special family lunch, explore mini markets and experience an epic all-day food festival.

For those families who don't mind a country road trip, there are opportunities to tour a coffee plantation on Tamborine Mountain and a macadamia nut farm in Canungra, learn about bush tucker or even experience an alpaca picnic.

Summary of family-friendly events during Eat Local Week

1) If you have to pick one event, make it the Winter Harvest Festival, Aratula where you can celebrate food big time! - July 6

2) Learn where mum and dad's coffee comes from on a Crop to Cup tour at Tamborine Mountain Coffee Plantation - June 29, July 2 and 4

3) Pull up a picnic blanket at the Canungra Street Food, Beer and Music Festival - June 29

4) Feed the animals and watch the sheepdogs at Albert River Wines tours - 11am daily, June 29 - July 7

5) Do an olive tasting at Rathlogan Olive Grove - June 29, 30 and July 6, 7

6) Find your own bush tucker with Mt Barney Lodge - June 29 and July, 2, 4, 6

7) Tuck into the Beaudesert Gourmet Street Food Festival - June 30

8) Explore the Mini Market Day at Rathdowney Visitor Information Centre - June 30

9) Experience everything camel at Tour and Taste at Summer Land Camels - June 30 and July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

10) Bring your budding cook to the Sweet and Sauerkraut Workshop at Canungra Hub - July 1

11) Visit Greenlee Farm for the Tour and Tasting day - July 1

12) Have an Alpaca Picnic at Mountview Alpaca Farm - July 1

13) Cuddle a baby goat at the Naughty Little Kids Open Day - July 2

14) Take the little ones to Little Farmer Humpty Day at Summer Land Camels -July 3

15) Learn something new at the Children's Sheep Making Workshop at Towri Sheep Cheeses - July 3

16) Check out the Mini Market Day at Boonah Library - July 3

17) Mix art with flavour at the play with your Food for Kids workshop at Black Hall, Kalbar - July 4

18) Learn about bush tucker with Binna Burra Lodge at DJ Smith Park, Canungra - July 3 and 6

19) Connect with culture at Mununjali Naidoc Family Fun Day, Beaudesert - July 6

Find all of the Eat Local Week events and booking information online at www.eatlocalweek.com.au.