Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Manly hotel room sold for over $500,000. Photo: www.realestate.com.au
A Manly hotel room sold for over $500,000. Photo: www.realestate.com.au
Property

LOST THE PLOT: Tiny hotel room’s hefty price tag

by Kathryn Welling
24th Feb 2018 6:00 PM

WALKING into the 3.8m wide room via a short hall, on the left there is a bathroom and to the right a small kitchenette.

At the end of the room is an east-facing balcony but no view. The entire studio is 30sqm-38sqm with the balcony.

Residents have the use of a swimming pool and a gym but the apartment is small. And there is no parking.

Agent Toby Hutton says Manly property market is booming right now. Photo: www.realestate.com.au
Agent Toby Hutton says Manly property market is booming right now. Photo: www.realestate.com.au

Toby Hutton, of Raine and Horne Manly, said all real estate in Manly was red hot at the moment.

The Waterside building, off The Corso in the pedestrianised Sydney Rd area, was once a hotel with a Black Stump restaurant on the ground floor.

The sale of the studio represents $17,708 per square metre or per stride.

The kitchenette is also small. Photo: www.realestate.com.au
The kitchenette is also small. Photo: www.realestate.com.au

"This studio could command $525 per week on a long lease which is 4 per cent net yield plus of course there is the chance of capital growth," Mr Hutton said.

Another unit in the Sydney Rd block has come to the market this week - unit No. 120 has a price guide of $480,000.

Agent Paul Arthur, of Laing and Simmons, said whenever he listed anything in Manly it always got strong interest.

This story originally published on www.realestate.com.au

editors picks property bubble real estate
Week-long celebration of the performing arts at Easter

Week-long celebration of the performing arts at Easter

Life Proud to host state eisteddfod.

  • 25th Feb 2018 5:00 AM
Courier stole 10 pre-launch iPhone Xs worth $19K

Courier stole 10 pre-launch iPhone Xs worth $19K

Crime When he arrived at the depot, police were waiting

Qld weather: Little reprieve as flood warnings put in place

Qld weather: Little reprieve as flood warnings put in place

News Brisbane weather: Queensland storms to bring ‘month’s worth of rain

Local Partners