A slice of the good life as elderly driver earns extra dough

LOVES HIS JOB: Ian Buchanan, 69, has been working as a delivery driver for Domino's for 14 years. Cordell Richardson

PIZZA delivery driver Ian Buchanan knows the streets of Ipswich like the back of his hand, having worked for Domino's for the past 14 years.

The 69-year-old from Walloon works four days a week at the Domino's Yamanto store, delivering pizzas for customers, working the front counter and keeping track of the orders coming out of the oven.

Even with new housing developments being built across the city, Mr Buchanan said he still manages to deliver the pizzas on time and with a smile.

"I have lived in Ipswich since 1981 and know the roads very well," he said.

"I don't use a GPS. I use my knowledge of the main roads.

"If there is a street which I am unfamiliar with, I bring up the address on the in-store map, and I usually find it's just a small street off a main road I know."

The ability to create a balanced work and home life is what first attracted Mr Buchanan to the fast food chain.

"I previously had a career in dairy production research for the Queensland Government but decided I wanted to work part time and find a job with flexible hours," he said.

"I started working for Domino's as a delivery driver in 2005 at the Brassall store and have worked across the Yamanto, Bundamba and Ipswich stores over the years.

"I love working for Domino's as I enjoy the constant activity, and the buzzing atmosphere in store."

"I also like interacting with the customers. We have the regulars who come in on the same day every week."

Working part time has allowed Mr Buchanan the time and the freedom to do other things he love.

"I have an eight acre property at Walloon with a few horses. I love riding my horses," he said.

"I also enjoy shopping and going to the beach, especially down at Surfers Paradise."

Mr Buchanan's boss, Domino's Yamanto franchisee owner Ravi Patel, described him as a model employee with a fun and positive can-do attitude.

"Ian is one of our very best delivery drivers and contributes so much to the team," Mr Patel said.

"When looking for new team members, it's not always about having the most experience - it's about having the right attitude.

"We look for enthusiastic people with the passion and drive to achieve success."