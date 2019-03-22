Single vehicle rollover results in spinal injuries

The patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital.

A SINGLE vehicle rollover at Hatton Vale has resulted in potential spinal injuries for a driver.

The crash happened last night about 7.50pm, according to a Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson.

An adult female patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital with a suspected spinal injury after a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Summerholm Rd, they said.

This is the second single vehicle rollover on Ipswich roads in as many days.