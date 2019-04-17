A shower or two the only dampener over Easter

THE Easter weekend is almost here and it's a mixed bag on the weather front.

Temperature-wise, residents are in for perfect conditions, according to Bureau of Meteorology's latest six-day outlook.

The maximums from Easter Friday until Easter Monday will linger in the high 20Cs, slightly above the monthly average.

The lows are forecast to be 3-4C above the norm of 14.7C.

Overhead, expect partly cloudy skies right through until Tuesday next week.

Light winds are also likely to accompany these overcast conditions. The one element that could be a dampener on all this fine weather is the rain.

There is a 60 per cent chance of a shower or two over the long weekend. The best chance of rain will be on Easter Monday, with falls between 1-5mm.

Gatton, Esk, Laidley and Boonah will experience similar highs and lows to the city only less rain is on the horizon.

If you're heading to the coasts, expect slightly cooler days than Ipswich but an increased chance of rain, especially tomorrow and Saturday.

"Most of the weather we are seeing is along the coast," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said. "We are expecting showers to continue at the weekend, brought on by the direction of the winds."

Looking at today's weather, the mercury will climb from the mid teens to the high 20Cs.

Expect a partly cloudy day with a slight chance of rain.