A sad state of affairs for the CBD

RE: IPSWICH businesses losing hope for CBD development, QT April 4.

What a sad state of affairs it is when a council turns its back on the heart and soul of our great city.

The situation in Bell St has been ongoing for years and some bad decisions were made by council that have had a direct and devastating effect on small business owners.

The CBD of this city was once a vibrant hub, a meeting place for people going into town.

It was an event to go there when I was a kid that has all now disappeared.

It is great for Ipswich to be seen on the global stage as a smart city but don't be dumb when it comes to the health and well-being of the city centre and its struggling traders.

If you love Ipswich and the heart of this city let the elected council representatives know it and get them to do what they are elected to do and that is look after our city and our struggling businesses. Stop talking and start doing.

TONY KEILAR Newtown