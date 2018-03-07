A royal honour for Ipswich Scout

FANTASTIC EFFORT: Jessica Hernandez from the North Ipswich Scouts has received the Queen's Scout award.

PINE Mountain teenager Jessica Hernandez has received the highest honour a scout can achieve - the Queen's Scout Award.

The Queen's Scout Award is the highest youth award achievable in the Scouting movement in the Commonwealth Realms, where Scouts operate under the patronage of Queen Elizabeth II

To achieve this recognition, Jessica had to complete a number of badges in the categories of leadership development, outdoor activities, personal growth and community involvement.

Jessica is a member of the North Ipswich Scouts and is the first person in this club to receive this accolade since 2005.

Jessica, 16, has been an active, passionate and dedicated Scout since she was six-years-old.

"I didn't like dance and I didn't like other groups, but I really enjoyed Scouts," she said.

"I like being outdoors and hiking and camping."

She loves the group so much that she became a youth leader and passes on her skills to the younger kids.

Being part of Scouts has even given her the opportunity to travel overseas.

During the summer holidays she travelled to Denmark where she took part in Scouting camps and activities.

When she finishes high school at the end of the year she plans to take a gap year and travel back to Europe to work with a wide range of Scout groups, as well as travelling to America where she will be a leader at a summer camp.

She highly recommends Scouts for anyone looking to try something new.

If you would like to find out more, send an email to northipswichscouts@gmail. com or log onto scoutsqld.com.au to find your nearest club.