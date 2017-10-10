A pop of colour to brighten Brookwater

BROOKWATER has gained it's very own art gallery which features up and coming SE Qld artists.

Kheis Art is both a physical and online art gallery which has been open for two weeks and is the only art gallery of its kind in the region, offering colourful and bright pieces from emerging Brisbane artists.

Zimbabwean-born Springfield Lakes resident Tinaye Jani is the owner of Kheis Art and said she was excited to open an art gallery in Brookwater and to be able to showcase a range of art work for any taste.

"I saw there was this empty space here and I thought it would be a good opportunity to bring something colourful to the area,” Mrs Jani said.

"I love colour and the artists I have hand-picked reflect that, plus I like that I can help these artists that have not really had much exposure yet.

"There are a few online galleries out there, but there are still a lot of artists who are good and really talented but just haven't had the chance to get out there for whatever reason.”

Mrs Jani has lived in Springfield Lakes for a few years now and prior to that used to run an art store in Perth where she sold African art pieces.

The gallery currently hosts three Brisbane-based artists RMH Art, Beverly Sekete and Lynette Davis and is always looking for emerging artists to present their work.

Kheis in the Zimbabwean Khoi dialect means a home or a place to live and Mrs Jani said she hoped that meant people would make the art work a part of their home too.

"I've always had a love of art and have worked in international development where I found art was a means for people to express themselves, so that's what drove me to this industry,” Mrs Jani said.

"I found all of the artists here through word of mouth and I'd like people to see this as a trendy, niche art gallery rather than a traditional type of art gallery.

"RMH Art is really going places and has some really stunning art and has only been painting for a few years so she's one to watch.

"I've had quite a few people come in and say they're happy to see me here because they've needed something like this in Brookwater, so I've had a lot of positive feedback.”

Kheis Art is located at Brookwater Village Shopping Centre. To find out more visit the Facebook page or Instagram page.