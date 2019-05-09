A paw-fect way to spend a Sunday

WALKIES: Bridget Fitzgerald with Indy the six-year-old Bull Arab cross ahead of the Million Paws Walk.

WALKING the dog has never been such a celebration with the RSPCA bringing excitement to the everyday task.

The Ipswich Million Paws Walk is one of 16 charity walks happening state wide to support and aid in the fight against animal cruelty.

RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Alex Hyndman Hill is estimating a massive turn out.

"I would say thousands of people will all come out with their animals and their families in support of the RSPCA,” Miss Hyndman Hill said.

With an annual bill coming close to $50 million, the RSPCA is hoping to raise $600,000.

"Four percent of funding comes from the government so 96 per cent of payment costs are all donations, so we rely on you guys to help us help animals.”

Fundraisers on the website have already blown the RSPCA away with some reaching over the $8,000 mark already.

"Some people are going above and beyond with raising nearly $10,000 which is unbelievable," Miss Hyndman Hill said.

"All money raised goes directly to RSPCA services such as making sure rescue homes and programs are being run properly and that all animals that come to us - whether they are abandoned, or people just can't look after them anymore - are taken care of.

"However the animals turn up, they need to be looked after and it costs money.”

The event is from 8.30am-noon starts with the walk itself starting at 10am offering two length option, 2km and 3km.

With food vans, live music, give-aways and competitions, there is something for everyone.

"There will be coffee, cake, vets out there to give you advice, exhibitors, products and loads of prizes,” said Miss Hyndman Hill.

"Looks like the weather is going to be beautiful so there's no reason why we won't see hundreds of feet and hundreds of paws walking along in Ipswich so jump online and make sure you get your tickets.”

The Ipswich Million Paws Walk will be barking up Ipswich's tree on May 19.

To find out more information, head to their website.