Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WALKIES: Bridget Fitzgerald with Indy the six-year-old Bull Arab cross ahead of the Million Paws Walk.
WALKIES: Bridget Fitzgerald with Indy the six-year-old Bull Arab cross ahead of the Million Paws Walk. Cordell Richardson
News

A paw-fect way to spend a Sunday

by Lydia Hart
9th May 2019 2:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WALKING the dog has never been such a celebration with the RSPCA bringing excitement to the everyday task.

The Ipswich Million Paws Walk is one of 16 charity walks happening state wide to support and aid in the fight against animal cruelty.

RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Alex Hyndman Hill is estimating a massive turn out.

"I would say thousands of people will all come out with their animals and their families in support of the RSPCA,” Miss Hyndman Hill said.

With an annual bill coming close to $50 million, the RSPCA is hoping to raise $600,000.

"Four percent of funding comes from the government so 96 per cent of payment costs are all donations, so we rely on you guys to help us help animals.”

Fundraisers on the website have already blown the RSPCA away with some reaching over the $8,000 mark already.

"Some people are going above and beyond with raising nearly $10,000 which is unbelievable," Miss Hyndman Hill said.

"All money raised goes directly to RSPCA services such as making sure rescue homes and programs are being run properly and that all animals that come to us - whether they are abandoned, or people just can't look after them anymore - are taken care of.

"However the animals turn up, they need to be looked after and it costs money.”

The event is from 8.30am-noon starts with the walk itself starting at 10am offering two length option, 2km and 3km.

With food vans, live music, give-aways and competitions, there is something for everyone.

"There will be coffee, cake, vets out there to give you advice, exhibitors, products and loads of prizes,” said Miss Hyndman Hill.

"Looks like the weather is going to be beautiful so there's no reason why we won't see hundreds of feet and hundreds of paws walking along in Ipswich so jump online and make sure you get your tickets.”

The Ipswich Million Paws Walk will be barking up Ipswich's tree on May 19.

To find out more information, head to their website.

More Stories

million paws walk rspca
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Revellers raise important funds

    premium_icon Revellers raise important funds

    News Peak Crossing State School was among a host of local organisations to benefit from this year's Earth Frequency Festival.

    • 9th May 2019 2:06 PM
    Antoniolli secretary 'uncomfortable' with alleged bike deal

    premium_icon Antoniolli secretary 'uncomfortable' with alleged bike deal

    Crime He has pleaded not guilty to all charges

    • 9th May 2019 1:54 PM
    Extra joy: Good friends make Qld squad together

    premium_icon Extra joy: Good friends make Qld squad together

    News "Cool' reward for Ipswich teenagers

    • 9th May 2019 12:58 PM
    Where to cast your vote for the Federal Election 2019

    Where to cast your vote for the Federal Election 2019

    Politics Pre-polling is open now, but the big day isn't until May 18.