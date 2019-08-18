A parent's guide to the Falls Festival 2019 line up

FALLS Festival has announced its line up, with a mix of upcoming and consolidated acts touring the country this New Year.

If you are a parent trying to understand who is who in this line up, or you have purchased tickets and the only name you know is John Farnham's, then read on:

Friday, December 31

Tash Sultana:

Tash Sultana is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, described as a "one-person band".

Sultana is non-binary and uses the pronoun they.

Sultana's 2016 single Jungle was voted into third place in the Triple J Hottest 100, 2016; Sultana also had three songs voted into the Triple J Hottest 100, 2017.

Sultana grew up in Melbourne, and has been playing guitar from the age of three, beginning a career in music through busking.

Sultana's EP Notion was released on 23 September 2016, followed by a sold-out world tour in early 2017.

Song to check out: Talk it Out with Matt Corby.

Vera Blue:

Vera Blue:

Celia Pavey, known professionally as Vera Blue, is an Australian singer-songwriter signed with Mercury Records Australia, which is part of Universal Music Australia.

Her folk-inspired album This Music peaked at number 14 on the Australian ARIA Charts in July 2013. Pavey sings, plays the guitar and the violin.

She placed third in season two of The Voice Australia. After the rising popularity of March 2018 single Lady Powers, Vera Blue set off on her biggest Australian tour in March and June 2018.

Song to check out: Regular Touch.

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Halsey:

Halsey:

While international American pop icon Ashley Nicolette Frangipane prepares for the release of her third record, Halsey is hitting the absolute peak of her powers, the extent of which will be on display as she headlines Falls Festival this year.

She was first noticed in 2014, when she self-released tracks via social media, earning her more than 11 million Twitter and 15 million Instagram followers. Her distinctive voice and bold ambition are matched with plenty of talent.

Song to check out: Without Me.

Of Monsters and Men:

Of Monsters and Men are an Icelandic indie folk/pop band formed in 2010. The members are lead singer and guitarist Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdottir, singer and guitarist Ragnar 'Raggi' Porhallsson, lead guitarist Brynjar Leifsson, drummer Arnar Rosenkranz Hilmarsson and bassist Kristjan Pall Kristjansson.

The band's 2011 debut album My Head Is an Animal, reached the No.1 position in Australia, Iceland, Ireland and the US Rock and Alternative charts.

Its lead single, Little Talks, was an international success, reaching the Top 10 in most music charts in Europe, including No. 1 in Ireland and Iceland, and No. 1 on US Alternative Songs.

Song to check out: Little Talks.

Lewis Capaldi:

Lewis Capaldi:

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi achieved global mainstream success this year with his international breakthrough single Someone You Loved, which spent seven weeks at the top of the UK Singles Chart, making one of the longest No 1 singles in UK chart history.

On May 17, Capaldi released his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which remained at the top of the UK album chart of six weeks, also charting in the top 3 all over the world.

Through his father's side of the family, his second cousin once removed is the Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi.

Song to check out: Someone You Loved.

Yungblud:

Dominic Richard Harrison, known professionally as Yungblud , is an English singer, songwriter, and musician from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England.

Yungblud has expressed himself through his music as a "socially-conscious artist, unafraid of delivering genre-bending protest songs".

His singles began attracting popularity in 2017, when his style was described as "the spitfire suburban poetry of younger Arctic Monkeys and Jamie T, fused with a healthy touch of ska and hip-hop spirit"

His debut album was released on July 2018.

In February this year, Yungblud and Halsey released the single 11 Minutes with Blink-182's Travis Barker.

As of July 2019, the music video for 11 Minutes is Yungblud's most viewed video on YouTube, with more than 32 million views.

Song to check out: I Think I'm OK.

Thursday, January 2

Disclosure:

Disclosure are an English electronic music duo consisting of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence.

The siblings grew up in Reigate, Surrey.

Their debut studio album, Settle, released on June 2013 by PMR Records, was nominated for Best Dance/Electronica Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

In January 2018, the duo confirmed that they were in the process of recording their third studio album set for release in summer 2019.

Song to check out: Talk.

Banks:

Banks:

Jillian Rose Banks is an American singer and songwriter.

She is signed to Harvest Records and Good Years Recordings.

Following the release of two EPs, Fall Over and London, in 2013, Banks released her debut album, Goddess, on September 2014, to positive reviews from contemporary music critics.

She has toured internationally with The Weeknd and was also nominated for the Sound of 2014 award by the BBC and an MTV Brand New Nominee in 2014.

Her third studio album, III, was released July 10.