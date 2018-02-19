Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

‘Live maggots’ found in ALDI food

The woman from NSW posted a video on Facebook, showing the product's packaging and the maggots that she allegedly found wriggling on the top of the dessert. Picture: Facebook
The woman from NSW posted a video on Facebook, showing the product's packaging and the maggots that she allegedly found wriggling on the top of the dessert. Picture: Facebook
by Simone Mitchell

A NSW woman did not get the sweet treat she craved this week when she opened up her ALDI chocolate sponge pudding.

The mum told Yahoo7 that she received the cake as a gift from a friend. The friend purchased the dessert from ALDI's Port Macquarie store late last year.

When she opened the package, she found two live maggots wriggling on the surface of the pudding.

"I was horrified. It was my son who found it and he said, 'Oh my god mum, I think that's a maggot,'" she told Yahoo7.

"I said, 'No it can't be,' but then it moved ... you can see the maggot is very alive. I don't understand how it got in there as we had to cut the plastic seal off."

She filmed the maggots and posted the video on her Facebook page, tagging ALDI Australia in the post.

The woman from NSW posted a video on Facebook, showing the product's packaging and the maggots that she allegedly found wriggling on the top of the dessert. Picture: Facebook
The woman from NSW posted a video on Facebook, showing the product's packaging and the maggots that she allegedly found wriggling on the top of the dessert. Picture: Facebook

Despite the fact the product has a "best before" date of February 9 printed on the packaging, the woman says she did not expect to find live critters inside.

"It's only a best before date not a use by date. I expected maybe to find mould but certainly not maggots," she said.

"I won't be buying anything from there again."

She later posted on social media: "I have never had a problem with any Aldi products before and I don't want anything off them. I contacted the news so other people would be aware and be on the lookout."

It's not the first time customers have reported finding maggots in ALDI products.

In February 2017, a family in Victoria recorded footage of maggots in their ALDI-purchased beef.
This came days after another Victorian man rang radio station 3AW to say his daughter had found maggots in a packet of chicken tenders.

 

 

 

A spokesperson for ALDI Australia told news.com.au: "ALDI thoroughly investigates all claims relating to substandard food quality or the alleged presence of larvae in our product. We will do so with this matter and report back to the customer. From the thousands of Luxury Christmas Chocolate Sponge Puddings sold, we have no other recorded concerns.

"If the allegations are found to be true, this obviously does not meet the high standards of quality we hold ourselves to. We welcome direct contact from this customer so that the matter can be investigated."

Related Items

Topics:  aldi editors picks food maggots

News Corp Australia
'SUPER DUMP': Waste giant pitches new Ipswich project

'SUPER DUMP': Waste giant pitches new Ipswich project

A NEW 'super dump' is being planned for Ipswich.

Snake catcher's close call with Charlie Brown

CLOSE CALL: Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson with Charlie Brown.

'Death was a possibility' with Eastern Brown snake bite

A helping hand for sick kids

FA NTASTIC EFFORT: Jasmin Hutches from Woolworths Booval has helped to raise an incredible amount for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Nearly $20,000 raised by our community

Baton relay hype expected to peak during Ipswich leg

TRAVELLED: Gold-medal winning Olympian and Australian hockey player Brent Livermore takes the baton on its journey through northern New South Wales this month.

Roads will be closed and congestion is expected during the event.

Local Partners

Cricket's Merv Hughes can’t stomach drink and drug-drivers

He had pace to burn on the pitch, but former Test and one-day cricket star Merv Hughes takes things more slowly on his road trips.

Russia’s seedy ‘virginity trade’

On Russian social media, young girls and women are being recruited to sell their virginity to wealthy men. Picture: The Sun

Girls as young as 17 sell their virginity

Cancer teen married two days before death

19-year-old cancer patient Lydia Dominguez married her boyfriend Joshua Ordonez just two days before she died.

Teen with cancer dies after getting married two days earlier

Could you be ‘Australia’s best eater’ for paid dream gig?

You can get paid $1000 to eat. Picture: iStock

How to get paid for eating

Dad’s shock: ‘I was told I was a paedophile’

Karl Pollard was taking his daughter Stephanie to visit her sick grandmother. Picture: SWNS/Mega

Hotel apologises after wrongly accusing innocent dad of paedophilia

premium_icon Ipswich school tops state high achievers list

The Springfield Anglican College students Tiana Hogrefe (left) and Erin Clark both achieved excellent OP results to complete their year 12 studies.

Five schools made top 50 OP scores list, one in first place

Poll shows 90% have considered a blockade

The Princes Freeway, from the Point Wilson overpass. Picture: Mitch Bear

"DO SOMETHING, do not just talk about it."