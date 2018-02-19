‘Live maggots’ found in ALDI food

The woman from NSW posted a video on Facebook, showing the product's packaging and the maggots that she allegedly found wriggling on the top of the dessert. Picture: Facebook

A NSW woman did not get the sweet treat she craved this week when she opened up her ALDI chocolate sponge pudding.

The mum told Yahoo7 that she received the cake as a gift from a friend. The friend purchased the dessert from ALDI's Port Macquarie store late last year.

When she opened the package, she found two live maggots wriggling on the surface of the pudding.

"I was horrified. It was my son who found it and he said, 'Oh my god mum, I think that's a maggot,'" she told Yahoo7.

"I said, 'No it can't be,' but then it moved ... you can see the maggot is very alive. I don't understand how it got in there as we had to cut the plastic seal off."

She filmed the maggots and posted the video on her Facebook page, tagging ALDI Australia in the post.

Despite the fact the product has a "best before" date of February 9 printed on the packaging, the woman says she did not expect to find live critters inside.

"It's only a best before date not a use by date. I expected maybe to find mould but certainly not maggots," she said.

"I won't be buying anything from there again."

She later posted on social media: "I have never had a problem with any Aldi products before and I don't want anything off them. I contacted the news so other people would be aware and be on the lookout."

It's not the first time customers have reported finding maggots in ALDI products.

In February 2017, a family in Victoria recorded footage of maggots in their ALDI-purchased beef.

This came days after another Victorian man rang radio station 3AW to say his daughter had found maggots in a packet of chicken tenders.

A spokesperson for ALDI Australia told news.com.au: "ALDI thoroughly investigates all claims relating to substandard food quality or the alleged presence of larvae in our product. We will do so with this matter and report back to the customer. From the thousands of Luxury Christmas Chocolate Sponge Puddings sold, we have no other recorded concerns.

"If the allegations are found to be true, this obviously does not meet the high standards of quality we hold ourselves to. We welcome direct contact from this customer so that the matter can be investigated."