A new way to fight the flab in Ipswich

NOW OPEN: Eva Kutnjy and her husband Andrew have incorporated Hypoxi Springfield into their business, Springfield Health and Fitness. Ashleigh Howarth

SPRINGFIELD gym owners have introduced a new, innovative way for people to lose those extra kilos gained over Christmas.

Eva and Andrew Kutnyj from Springfield Health and Fitness at Orion opened Hypoxi Springfield and are the first people in the city to offer the machines that help you lose stubborn fat and cellulite from your lower stomach, buttocks and thighs.

The Hypoxi machines combine low-impact exercise with vacuum and compression technology to help your body's natural fat-burning system and circulation.

By pedalling slowly inside the Hypoxi pods, it stimulates a person's metabolism and encourages blood circulation to assist in burning fat stores into energy.

Special suits offered by Hypoxi target specific body areas to enhance the process.

Hypoxi Springfield is the couple's newest fitness venture, after buying OMG Fitness in October. They renamed the gym and renovated to add their own touches to the space. The Hypoxi studio is located inside the gym.

"When we bought the gym, I was so excited to include Hypoxi here," Mrs Kutnyj said.

"There are Hypoxi studios in Jindalee and in Sunnybank, but it is exciting to be the first business in Ipswich to offer it."

To mark the occasion, the couple held a grand opening on Monday night where members of the gym and the public could find out more about Hypoxi Springfield.

"There was a lot of buzz about the event and the machines. To many people, this was new. They didn't know about Hypoxi or what the machines looked like," she said.

"We had a big turnout and everyone was excited to find out more.

"We had a lot of people sign up for free trials.

"I think Springfield has the right demographic. It's suitable for older men and women, and people who are looking for low-impact exercises due to injury.

"I think this is a great addition to the gym. We have received lots of positive feedback."