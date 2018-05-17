A New Thing to help DV sufferers

Pastor Craig Trapp from Cityhope Church with Charis Mullen and church volunteers (left) Glenda Coxeter and (right) Naomi Power

THERE'S something you can do to help women and children fleeing domestic violence.

This month Cityhope Care have launched A New Thing initiative and wants your help to create 500 care packs to be distributed to frontline services in the Ipswich region.

Cityhope Chruch Pastor Craig Trapp said the packs would go to the Ipswich hospital, Domestic Violence Action Centre, Kummara and the police where women and children leaving family and domestic violence could access them to help start again.

Last year Cityhope Care were able to deliver 250 packs now they will make it an annual event gathering donations each May.

State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen MP is urging the community to get involved in the special campaign during May's Domestic and Family Violence Month.

"The contents of the care packs goes beyond providing for day to day items and extends to include gifts and practical items such as preloaded Visa's, Go Cards, sim cards and recharge credit,” Ms Mullen said.

"It is clear that the first few days are absolutely critical for women and children escaping domestic and family violence.

"The care packs support these families to meet their immediate day to day needs, as well as those of their children and increases the opportunities for a new and safe beginning, free from domestic and family violence.

"From personal items like shampoo and toothpaste, through to colouring pencils and books, this is about giving these families a head start to a new life.”

"We have already collected many items donated by generous community members and local businesses and we still have a few weeks to go before a special day of packing the care packs on 29 May.”

The care packs are divided into four categories: Women's Care pack, Children 0-3, Children 4-11 and Children 12-18.

Pastor Trapp said a practical approach is needed to help women escaping family violence and these packs have already helped many women.

He said donating items and helping to pack was one way the community could do something to help.

"I'm particularly proud of our child's packs. Often they are in a situation when they've only got the clothes on their backs,” Pastor Trapp said.

"We're still getting stories back around the impacts. There are times when the service provider can't do a lot. This is that initial step to offer support.”

Sign up to help or find more information at www.cityhopecare.com/a-new-thing

What to donate:

Deodorant

Shampoo

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Tissues

Brush

Water bottles

Notebooks and pens

Women's shavers

Sanitary items

Skin lotion

Bags and purses

Scarves and sunglasses

Phone SIM + Recharge

Fuel vouchers

Small gifts

Baby wipes

Baby wash

Colouring pencils and books

Children's books

Sports items

Card and board games

Small gift items

Where you can drop off items: