A New Thing to help DV sufferers
THERE'S something you can do to help women and children fleeing domestic violence.
This month Cityhope Care have launched A New Thing initiative and wants your help to create 500 care packs to be distributed to frontline services in the Ipswich region.
Cityhope Chruch Pastor Craig Trapp said the packs would go to the Ipswich hospital, Domestic Violence Action Centre, Kummara and the police where women and children leaving family and domestic violence could access them to help start again.
Last year Cityhope Care were able to deliver 250 packs now they will make it an annual event gathering donations each May.
State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen MP is urging the community to get involved in the special campaign during May's Domestic and Family Violence Month.
"The contents of the care packs goes beyond providing for day to day items and extends to include gifts and practical items such as preloaded Visa's, Go Cards, sim cards and recharge credit,” Ms Mullen said.
"It is clear that the first few days are absolutely critical for women and children escaping domestic and family violence.
"The care packs support these families to meet their immediate day to day needs, as well as those of their children and increases the opportunities for a new and safe beginning, free from domestic and family violence.
"From personal items like shampoo and toothpaste, through to colouring pencils and books, this is about giving these families a head start to a new life.”
"We have already collected many items donated by generous community members and local businesses and we still have a few weeks to go before a special day of packing the care packs on 29 May.”
The care packs are divided into four categories: Women's Care pack, Children 0-3, Children 4-11 and Children 12-18.
Pastor Trapp said a practical approach is needed to help women escaping family violence and these packs have already helped many women.
He said donating items and helping to pack was one way the community could do something to help.
"I'm particularly proud of our child's packs. Often they are in a situation when they've only got the clothes on their backs,” Pastor Trapp said.
"We're still getting stories back around the impacts. There are times when the service provider can't do a lot. This is that initial step to offer support.”
Sign up to help or find more information at www.cityhopecare.com/a-new-thing
What to donate:
- Deodorant
- Shampoo
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Tissues
- Brush
- Water bottles
- Notebooks and pens
- Women's shavers
- Sanitary items
- Skin lotion
- Bags and purses
- Scarves and sunglasses
- Phone SIM + Recharge
- Fuel vouchers
- Small gifts
- Baby wipes
- Baby wash
- Colouring pencils and books
- Children's books
- Sports items
- Card and board games
- Small gift items
Where you can drop off items:
- Ipswich Jets Rugby League Team
- Ross Llewellyn Motors Ipswich
- At the Afternoon of Indulgence at the North Ipswich Reserve 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich on May 19.
- University Southern Queensland Springfield Campus - Contact Catherine Hay 3812 6049
- Queensland Police - Items can be dropped at any Police Station and they will be forwarded to Senior Sergeant Office in Charge Rebecca McDonald
- The State Electorate Office of Jordan, Ground Floor, GE Building, 6 Yoga Way, Springfield Central (next to Cold Rock Icecream)
- Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre. Cr Kerry Silver's office located on third level next to the Police Beat. Office Hours. Monday - Friday: 9.00am - 12.30pm 1.30pm - 4.30pm.
- West Moreton Hospital and Health Services - Ipswich General Hospital Chelmsford Avenue, Ipswich Queensland 4305
- Cityhope Church Tues to Friday 9-4pm or Sunday 8.30-10.30am. During the week please drive around the back and press the doorbell for assistance or contact 3288 0611 or 0426112850
- TAFE Queensland, The Customer Service Centre Ipswich Campus, cnr Mary and Byrne Streets, Bundamba and Springfield Campus, Education City Drive, Springfield
- Orion Springfield Central - Mirvac Retail, 1 Main Street Springfield Central QLD 4300. At Customer Service 9am - 5:30pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 9am - 9pm Thursday; 9am - 5pm Saturday; and 10am - 4pm Sunday.