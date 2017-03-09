A new home for national luxury fashion

NESTLED on meters of rose gold hanging rails and housed safely in a contemporary showroom-like space is the best work from Australia's leading fashion designers.

The likes of Asilio, Sabo Luxe, Faithfull and Olga Berg have taken up their new home at Saylor and Saige at Orion Springfield this month.

On the surface, the store is a crisp, white and contemporary show room bringing labels to Ipswich fashionistas which otherwise would only be found in capital city department stores.

Beyond the clothes, the business is a fashion success story.

Owner Sarah Franklin has combined her love for luxury high end quality pieces with a background in online marketing to move her e-store into a physical shop front.

"Saylor and Saige started out purely as an online store and then I wanted to expand and bring it into a retail space so I thought this would be an ideal place to bring something to Springfield that hadn't been here before," she said.

"I wanted to try something different, a different opportunity. Certain pieces do really well online, certain pieces need to be tried on and I found having that in-store experience seemed that little bit better."

She said Springfield was the ideal place to introduce the southern suburbs to Australian designers with significant residential and business growth creating a optimistic fashion business model.

"It's an up and coming area so I thought that would be a good first place to start and have our first retail store," Ms Franklin said.

"I wanted to have a closer customer experience as well as to be able to really offer the next level of customer service that you can't get online.

"I personally am drawn to designer clothing and well made clothing. I think if you want to invest in good quality clothing and want to be stylish and on trend but you want your wardrobe to last as well. That's what I love and that's what I've designed my store around.

"A lot of my labels are Melbourne and Sydney based that are often not stocked up in Queensland.

"I wanted to keep the business within Australia, I'm really passionate about Australian business and Australian woman in business, so that's something that's really important to me to support that."

Saylor and Saige is located on Main Street at Orion Springfield.