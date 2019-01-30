A musical tribute to The Boss

A NUMBER of incredible hits sung by The Boss will be belted out at the Racehorse Hotel next week by the southern hemisphere's one and only Bruce Springsteen tribute band.

Former Queenslander James Brennan will take to the stage on Saturday, February 9 to faithfully revive the sounds of the American superstar, who in his career won 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award and was inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Mr Brennan has been a fan of the man who famously pulled Courtney Cox on stage since he was a teenager.

But he never thought one day be would be impersonating him.

"I was doing a Neil Diamond show for several years, but there were so many other Neil Diamond tribute shows that I felt like I was getting lost," he said.

"I was doing a show on the north side of Brisbane and a Neil Diamond fan club was there and they saw the show.

"They said I would be better suited to do a Springsteen tribute show.

"Now, I've been doing this show for more than five years."

James Brennan in the Glory Days The Boss Experience. Contributed

The range of Springsteen's voice throughout his songs and and the complex music his band plays meant Mr Brennan spent many months preparing for his new gig, Glory Days The Boss Experience.

"Before we started doing the show we spent seven months in the recording studio on the Sunshine Coast to make sure we were getting it right," he said.

"I think it is definitely one of the most difficult tributes to put together because there's a lot of complicated structures in his songs.

"But we have made it work. I've been working my butt off for five years.

"Some people put tribute shows down. And if they want to do that, that's fine for them. But there are many people out there who love them.

"It's about keeping the music alive. Bruce is almost 70, and I doubt he will be coming back to Australia any time soon.

"That's why I am very happy to say my show is the only dedicated Springsteen tribute show in the southern hemisphere, and proud to be the only one in this part of the world."

When he takes to the stage, his favourite song to perform is Atlantic City because "it's such an amazing theatrical number. The song has so much power, and there's a lot of light and shade in it".

His ability to replicate so many iconic songs has not only lead to fame here in Australian fame, but has also caught the attention of original band members who have rocked out with The Boss himself.

"Three years ago I was coming back from a gig in Bundaberg and I got a friend request from someone. I looked at his picture and thought he had a really familiar face. He turned out to be one of Bruce Springsteen's guitarists," Mr Brennan said.

"He would have seen one of my promotional video clips and I like to think he might have said something to Bruce."

To book tickets to the show, log onto www.oztix.com.au.