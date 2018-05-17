What this man saw while ‘dead’ for four minutes

Stan Janczyk was having a coffee outside his fish and chip shop at Kirra when this car ploughed over up.

Stan Janczyk was having a coffee outside his fish and chip shop at Kirra when this car ploughed over up.

STAN Janczyk saw the bright light, a dark tunnel and an imposing figure from the past.

The 65-year-old was clinically dead for four minutes in March last year after he was smashed by a car while he sat at a table drinking coffee outside his Kirra Beach fish and chip shop.

Mr Janczyk was pinned under the car with his hip and knee impaled to his shopfront.

Stan Janczyk was having a coffee outside his fish and chip shop at Kirra when this car ploughed over him.

Nearby construction workers, including one "beast of a man", lifted the car off Mr Janczyk.

He doesn't remember any of that.

ALLEGED DRUNK DRIVER PLOUGHS INTO FISH AND CHIPS SHOP

"I saw a bright light and a dark tunnel and that was it ... and Kerry Packer at the end of it saying 'go back son there is nothing here'," he quipped yesterday.

Stan Janczyk was having a coffee outside his Kirra fish and chip shop when he was run over by a car. Picture Glenn Hampson

An ambulance passing by stopped and paramedics were able to bring him back to life.

After three weeks in an induced coma, four weeks recovery in hospital and now more than a year seeing specialists from home, Mr Janczyk still struggles.

He has difficulty moving his right leg and it continues to swell, movement in his left hand is retarded and constantly feels pain.

Sitting outside his shop, Stan steals glimpses up Musgrave St where the car came from.

Now he and his son Adam, who has put his life on hold to run the family business, wants to sell Point Break Fish and Chips.

"We can't deal with the business. I can't be running it or working in here," Stan Janczyk said.

"I don't want to wait here until I get run over again.

"It was a nice family business but I can't stand for a long time, I can't do certain things with my left hand and I still get pain."

After recovering from being hit by a car at work, Stan Janczyk and son Adam want to sell Point Break Fish and Chip Shop at Kirra. Picture Glenn Hampson

Adam, who reopened the store a month after the crash, also wants to move on with his life.

He runs a professional sailing business called Rubba Dingo, a record company of the same name and is about to release a craft beer labelled Sail Ale.

He said it was time the family moved on from the crash which has been the centre of their life for more than a year.