Detectives have released vision of a utility after a man was robbed at gun point in Rocklea
Detectives have released vision of a utility after a man was robbed at gun point in Rocklea
Crime

Man held at gunpoint in daylight robbery

by Elise Williams
15th May 2019 11:46 AM
A MAN has been robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Brisbane's south.

The 27-year-old Slacks Creek man was walking along Randolph St in Rocklea at 7.10am yesterday, May 14.

A man approached the 27-year-old and held a black handgun to his chest, demanding his wallet.

After stealing his wallet, the offender fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger, which was driven by an accomplice.
The vehicle, which police believe may have false plates, was last spotted westbound on the Ipswich Motorway.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area or travelling on the Ipswich Motorway between 7am and 7.30am on May 14 with relevant dashcam vision to contact them.

The offender is described as aged in his 50s and was wearing a baseball cap and dark coloured jacket at the time of the incident.

Police are continuing their investigations.

