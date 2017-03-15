New fast food restaurant months behind schedule

A MAJOR fast food outlet opening a new store in Ipswich is more than three months behind schedule.

This month workers finished the landscaping around Hungry Jack's new restaurant at Brassall, however, residents have been left wondering when the store will open.

In December the company's Marketing Manager said the restaurant would open before Christmas but plans were delayed following extensive issues with civil works.

The opening was then rescheduled for January but two months later the restaurant remains closed.

This week Hungry Jack's declined to offer a statement on the store's progress and would not confirm an opening date.

Among the many issues plaguing the restaurant's construction, which when it does open will operate 24-hours, was the closure of a footpath.

The restaurant is near Brassall State School and parents had raised concerns with Ipswich City Council that children were forced to cross the road, to access a footpath.

That issue has since been resolved with a new footpath installed in front of the restaurant.

Hungry Jacks has also recently opened new stores at Redbank Plains and West Ipswich.