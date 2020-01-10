A magical life

STARPOWER: Rugby league legend Billy Slater and Ipswich’s Janet Tansey at the barrier draw for the Magic Millions Carnival on the sand at Surfers Paradise on Tuesday.

A HORSE with a strong Ipswich connection is set to enter the $2 million three-year-old Guineas at Saturday’s exclusive Magic Millions Carnival on the Gold Coast.

‘Howwonderfullifeis’ is partly owned by a syndicate of women which includes Janet Tansey and Kylie and Kelly Walker, the partners of former ITC treasurer Liam Tansey and ex-Jets mentors Ben and Shane. Joining them as part of the group are Jenna Taylor, Chantelle Mathews-Catton, Angela Tevelein, Stephanie Harlow, Casey Harlow, Terri Humphreys, Rikki Taylor, Gemma McDonald, Deborah Berlin, Casey Maher and Terre Hawkins.

Philly Howwonderfullifeis has claimed $101,000 in prizemoney during her career but will start at long odds to take the win in the lucrative event, with betting agencies offering $151 yesterday. But the women are still every chance of collecting a cash prize.

As one of three groups of female owners of horses to take to the starting gate they are eligible for the big all female bonus.

Since 2012 the Magic Millions has offered a bonus of $500,000 to be divided among the first four all female-owned or leased horses to finish the two-year-old Classic.

That initiative, which was a world first at the time, has been expanded this year.

For the first time an additional $250,000 is on offer to the first four eligible all female-owned horses in finishing order in the three-year-old Guineas.

It will be a profitable day at the track for the first-placed women who will collect $162,500.

The remainder of the cash pool is to be split among second ($50,000), third ($25,000) and fourth ($12,500).

Tansey only heard of the horse’s qualification for the Guineas on Monday while having lunch with New South Wales diehard Tommy Raudonikis.

Since the announcement it has been a whirlwind lead-up attending Tuesday’s barrier draw where she rubbed shoulders with Origin great Billy Slater. Looking forward to the glitz and glam, a midweek visit to the frock shop was a must for Tansey.

“It has been bang, bang excitement,” she said.

“It is quite exclusive. It is very exciting.”

Despite being almost assured of bringing home some loot, the amateur owner is still hopeful of placing.

“I’d still like the results,” she said.

“I’m hoping we’ll get somewhere. At 200-1 earlier this week we are an outside chance but you never know – monkeys are known to fall out of trees.”

After first gracing the track at Toowoomba where she picked up two second finishes, Howwonderfullifeis returned to the city, securing two firsts, a third and seventh in its last start. She trains under expert Tony Gollan at Eagle Farm and ridden by rising apprentice jockey Baylee Northdurft.

Northdurft has held the reins for all of Howwonderfullifeis’ races and the owners believe he is the right man to steer her to victory when the field bolts at 3.15pm tomorrow. Having originally drawn barrier nine, she is set to move into six with three nominees not expected to start.

“We’ve got a good barrier,” Tansey said.

“We’ve got a good trainer. Now, we just need to have a good day.”

Howwonderfullifeis was named after the Elton John song. The group chose it because her sire was ‘Your Song.’

Tansey said it had been great to win some money from what was an otherwise recreational pursuit but joked she had not sighted any funds with it all going back into feeding and training their charge.