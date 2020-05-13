A love to last 70 years long

Eric and Aileen Follett are proving that marriages can stand the test of time.

Today they celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary – 70 years of marriage.

Their daughter Janet Williams reflected happily about her parents life.

“When they were first married they built a home at Booval in Margaret Street,” she said.

“My dad was a coal miner and so he had good hours and was home for tea most times and my mother was wonderful and it was a simpler time.

“My mother was always there and it was a good life in those days, we used to play with the kids in the neighbourhood and although we didn’t have a lot neither did anyone else.”

Like a scene from an old rom-com movie, Janet said her parents met at a parish dance during 40s and fell in love right away.

“They used to have these parish dances in these halls and they met there and built a big group of friends there as well who eventually became like family to us.

“They eventually married at St Paul’s Anglican Church on 13 May 1950.”

“They always talk very lovingly about those days, no one had cars so they use to ride around on bikes to go meet their friends.

“When they retired, they moved to the Gold Coast where they still reside.”

Although Eric and Aileen have moved away from Ipswich, Janet said her parents still call Ipswich home.

“My fathers family has been in Ipswich for a very long time, he is one of eight children and went to school at Silkstone School.”

“They still buy the Queensland Times paper every day to keep up to date with Ipswich news.”

From the team at the Queensland Times, Happy Anniversary Eric and Aileen.

