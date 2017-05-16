26°
A love-filled celebration 100 years in the making

Andrew Korner | 16th May 2017 12:00 PM
FAMILY: May Lawrie celebrates her 100th birthday with her children, Rhelma Morton, Lorelle Boyce, Geoff Lawrie, Christine Kross and Rod Lawrie at the Sinnamon Village.
FAMILY: May Lawrie celebrates her 100th birthday with her children, Rhelma Morton, Lorelle Boyce, Geoff Lawrie, Christine Kross and Rod Lawrie at the Sinnamon Village. David Nielsen

MAY Lawrie grew up in a time when we weren't much for public displays of affection.

But there was no shortage of love in the room when May was joined by her ever growing family to celebrate a very special milestone.

Mrs Lawrie marked her 100th birthday at Sinnamon Village on May 7.

The former Ipswich resident, along with late husband John, raised five children - all of whom went along to celebrate - along with dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Daughter Christine Kross said receiving letters of congratulations from the Queen, Prime Minister, Governor-General and local MP were a huge highlight for May and her entire family.

"Every member of her family was there,” Mrs Kross said. "My brother Geoff is in a band so we had some rock'n'roll music, while her great grand-daughter Lucy is in the Queensland Youth Orchestra and played the violin alongside her father and brother on piano and guitar.”

Mrs Lawrie lived her entire life in Ipswich, up until about six years ago.

"She is still pretty sharp and still loves crocheting tea towels,” Mrs Kross said.

"She was always a great mum and we were very well looked after as kids.

"She was never touchy-feely but in those days parents didn't show affection.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  100th birthday ipswich

