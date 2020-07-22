A look at new transport corridor from Ipswich to Springfield

Ipswich City Council has finalised a strategic assessment and will present its case for a public transport corridor between the Ipswich CBD and Springfield Central.

The 25km public transport corridor will connect the two centres via Ipswich’s key growth regions through Ripley and Redbank Plains.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the significant population growth through the corridor made the project a high priority for the city.

“The strategic assessment provides a compelling case and is time imperative for the development of the corridor across transport, land use, and social outcomes,” Cr Harding said.

“With approximately 70 per cent of the population growth in Ipswich occurring in the region between Ipswich and Springfield, this public transport corridor will help to ensure that the people of Ipswich keep our great lifestyles as the region grows.”

Cr Harding said it would also encourage people to live and work in Ipswich.

I2S Corridor and expected planned stations

The report to council recommends four options to be taken forward to the next stage of the business case process, focusing on heavy rail, light rail, trackless trams and rapid bus transport.

Ipswich City Council and other local peak bodies will launch a targeted advocacy campaign to attract State and Federal Government support to pgoress the project to the next stage.

The council will work closely with the State Government’s Department of Transport and Main Roads on future stages of the business case and will make an initial presentation to Infrastructure Australia representatives today.

Chair of the General Purposes Committee Cr Andrew Fechner said the project, known as I2S, should be at the centre of council’s work on infrastructure across the three levels of government

“This is one of the single most important regionally significant projects for us to be championing as a new council. As our communities expand we need to maintain good connectivity and access to work, education and health services,” Cr Fechner said.

The options assessment is predicted to cost $2.5 million and take 12 to 18 months to complete.

“This council will be working hard to attract funding for the options analysis. We cannot afford to waste any time on moving this project along,” Cr Harding said.