Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

A long journey to parenthood

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
29th Jan 2020 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT has been one year since Springfield Lakes mum Vanessa Puerta and her partner welcomed their IVF miracle baby Ariana.

The road to falling pregnant, however, wasn’t always easy for the Springfield Lakes mum who after two and a half years of trying to conceive finally turned to IVF.

“I saw quite a few doctors and years passed before I was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome,” Ms Puerta said.

“After finding out about it, they decided we were the perfect couple to do IVF after we did a lot of tests,” she said.

“The two and a half years we were trying we did everything – we even tracked when I was ovulating,” she said.

After being approved for IVF Ms Puerta said it took less than a month for her to conceive.

“We started the medication in January 2018, and I was two weeks pregnant by the end of February,” Ms Puerta said.

“It was such a relief because when we were trying to conceive naturally, we had to wait a long time,” she said.

Ms Puerta and her partner were fortunate to conceive again at the end of last year, this time without the help of IVF.

“They do say that when you go through the process once it’s easier the second time round,” Ms Puerta said.

“I’m assuming it’s because your body get’s use to it being pregnant,” she said.

Ms Puerta and her partner are expecting another girl sometime in July and she said she was happy that Ariana was going to have a best friend.

baby miracle ivf ivf treatment springfield lakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions flow from council coffers to ‘out of towners’

        premium_icon Millions flow from council coffers to ‘out of towners’

        News MILLIONS of dollars worth of work paid for by ratepayers has been awarded to businesses out of our region but, the council says there was no other options.

        TARGETED TWICE: Phones, other electronics stolen from shop

        premium_icon TARGETED TWICE: Phones, other electronics stolen from shop

        News Airpods, phones, tablets stolen from Gatton shop.

        UNCANNY: Laidley family makes bizarre discovery in new home

        premium_icon UNCANNY: Laidley family makes bizarre discovery in new home

        News After moving into their new place, they got sorting through the mess left behind by...

        How fast Queensland private school fees are rising

        premium_icon How fast Queensland private school fees are rising

        Education Parents are forking out a third of their budget on costly fees.