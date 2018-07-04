A local wizard is pioneering some impressive backyard tech

Michael and Linda Horton invented an amazing product, the Shade Sail Wizard while having a cheeky scotch in the pool.

LIKE all great ideas, this one came about with a drink in hand.

A couple of local, self-professed "baby boomers giving it a go", Michael and Linda Horton have cooked up a device has applications across all walks of life.

Mr Horton's device is a simple clamp and chain system that allows the clamping of basically any object to anything else.

The clamp will secure any kind of timber or pipe, can hook straight onto trees, slip down poles for pool cover or flooring, side walls, and has potential use in the marine industry as well.

"It's called Shade Sail Wizard but I'm going to do another trademark and put the word 'clamp' in it simply to give it that versatility," he said.

"At this stage I'm just an inventor, one third entrepreneur. We're learning as we go, a couple of baby boomers having a go."

The clamp involves an L-shaped bracket, a clamp with a one-tonne nylon stopper, sourced from WA and a galvanised screw and eye with a chain that loops through.

It can be used to clamp and hook around anything, but the initial concept came from sun in the eyes while having a dip.

"I was in the pool and Michael always gets out to get the drinks, and I said to him can you just drop the shade sail down to get the sun out of my eyes," Ms Horton said.

"That's when he came up with the idea, he started thinking about it and when you're in the pool with a drink in your hand, that's when you come up with all your great ideas," she laughed.

The product is still in its early stages, but a successful display at Caneland Central and good feedback from customers.

"We made them all ourselves, we had the plates bent up, virtually that's the invention," Mr Horton said.

"I've patents pending in Australia and America, trademarks have been approved.

"It has a working load limit of 100kg which is more than sufficient for a shade sail,"

Mr Horton has a background in the mining industry and is looking towards full industrial use for the product.

"I'd like to get it to a stage moving forward, in the mining industry. There's a lot of working at height and say if you're on a drag line or a wash plant, you would normally have to find a crossmember to hook your harness on," he sad.

"With this you could find any vertical post, which there are heaps of, and hook a harness on it."

However this is still some way off, with rigorous testing needed before it has personal applications.

"It's only limited by the imagination," Mr Horton said.

"I do everything myself except I get the plates made and cut, the rest I put together myself."

However it wasn't all smooth sailing, with Mr Horton originally attempting to engage consultants to have the product manufactured, and the high cost of local materials.

Linda: "The rest is purchased here in Australia except the plates are getting made overseas, they were way too expensive to get them made local," Ms Horton said.

"I initially went with consultants, it was probably the worst thing I could have done because they didn't really understand the concept and they just burned up money and time," Mr Horton said.

"The option I was looking at to go wholly and solely manufactured in China and brought in as a manufactured project."

Chinese manufacturers offered to bend and cut the plate for $2.50, while in Mackay the highest price was $26 as Australian manufacturers thought they couldn't cut and bend without affecting the integrity of the product.

"The cost of a sheet of stainless steel was quite expensive and that's why we thought Mackay might have had a bit of trouble, we wanted to stay with people in town," Ms Horton said.

"I wanted to make it 100 per cent Australian, but (most of the components) are from China," Mr Horton said.