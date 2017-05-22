25°
News

INSIDE LOOK: Springfield's most interesting Facebook groups

Myjanne Jensen
| 22nd May 2017 4:01 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHETHER its chihuahuas or finding love, Greater Springfield has a Facebook page for it.

Well known for its range of weird and wonderful groups, Facebook also has a variety of Greater Springfield sites dedicated to servicing the people of the region.

Ranging from groups promoting family activities, to people worshipping reptiles; we have put together a list of some of the most interesting Facebook groups available:

MUMS AND FAMILY GROUPS:

Mums over 30 & Mums Under 30, Springfield Lakes: two separate groups, both are focused on connecting mums from each age group with other mums in the area.

Springfield Lakes Mummies Meal Ideas: a group dedicated to sharing meal ideas.

Springfield Lakes FIFO Families: a group connecting people with a fly-in, fly-out spouse.

Babes + Picnics Springfield: A group which 'meets once a month to mingle, meet other mama's, make new friends, lots of laughs, endless positive vibes, heaps of photos and generous hearts.

We support small and local businesses and each month we pay forward the love. Invitations are open to all new mums and mums-to-be.'

PETS:

Chihuahua's Everywhere: Ripley, Ipswich,Springfield Lakes and surrounds sharing everything chihuahua related.

Springfield Lakes Kitties: A place to see your kitty in all its furry glory! This group shares cats being happy, sad, whinging, silly and loving.

Springfield Lakes Mummies Reptiles: Mummies who love reptiles - simple - share photos - ideas- ask questions - whatever you like. Remember there are 1000 ways to do anything- you can disagree but nasty people will be deleted.

LOVE AND DATING:

Springfield Lakes Singles and Social Club: This group said it was a family orientated singles group for people in the Springfield Lakes QLD region. A group that was created as a means for local singles to meet new people and make some awesome friends.

If a match happens then great. If not, well you can never have enough friends. They do a variety of kid-friendly events and also kid free events where people can let their hair down and maybe get a little crazy.

The page warned if you have a relationship status that is anything but single you will not be added to the group unless you justify your reasons in a message.

40 Days of Love in Greater Springfield Region:

Maybe not what you first thought, this particular group is a Christian-based group focused on helping people 'learn more about, grow in and live out the most important thing in life: Love.'　

The 40 Days of Love Challenge involved a small group of people each week for seven weeks listening to an inspirational message on love each Sunday at one of Springfield Christian Family's four campuses, memorising the most famous love passage in the bible ( 1 Cor 13:4-8,13) and a daily reading of the 40 love devotionals in the companion book, The Relationship Principles of Jesus.　

Even though the challenge has now ended, the page said it is looking to hold another event sometime this year.

 

You can find almost any Facebook group for the Greater Springfield area.
You can find almost any Facebook group for the Greater Springfield area. Jacob Ammentorp Lund

COMMUNITY GROUPS:

Pay It Forward Springfield Lakes: This page is dedicated to paying it forward through acts of kindness, so all about giving, not selling.

Springfield Lakes And Surrounding Suburbs Organic Produce: A group dedicated to providing organic fresh produce boxes within the Springfield Lakes area.

The page said 'the produce availability list gets sent out on a Tuesday and numbers needed to be confirmed and direct debits made by Thursday, sometimes Friday if you're lucky.

We put the order through and the produce is picked on Sunday for a Tuesday delivery. As fresh as can be! The boxes currently go for $70 per box and average at $5 per kilo of fresh, organic produce (that's an average of 14 kilos per order!).

We are working on organising a few more pick up points where you can collect from or you can have it delivered to you for an additional cost (generally between $5 and $10 depending on location).'

Springfield Lakes & Surrounding Areas Fame or Shame: This group is all about naming and shaming businesses or people that locals have had unsatisfactory dealings with.

LEISURE AND HOBBIES:

All about Fish Springfield Lakes and Surrounding: A group where you can 'upload fish and anything fish related.'

Springfield Lakes Photography Club: This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 7pm, at the Springfield Lakes Community Hall, Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes.

They also plan shoots at different locations to improve your skills and take photos to be discussed at meetings. The aim for this group is to be a social group that shares ideas in order to develop your skills as a photographer with like-minded people.

Springfield Lakes Pickup Games: Dedicated to playing and putting together social basketball games.

BUY, SWAP AND SELL GROUPS:

Lorna Jane Buy and Sell Springfield Lakes: A place to find a Lorna Jane bargain.

Springfield Lakes Woolies Cards Swap Group: This site is for the trading and gifting of the Woolies Cards Swapping only.

Woolies Marvel disc swapping was also hugely popular on all of the different Facebook buy, swap and sell groups.

Topics:  community facebook greater springfield social media

Ipswich student's amazing Aussie opportunity

Ipswich student's amazing Aussie opportunity

GIVEN her dedication to sport, high achiever Montanna McAvoy hopes to be in tip-top shape for her first Australian athletics team.

Car hits three children, adult outside busy school

THREE children and one adult have been struck by a car

5 reasons you're tired of Domino's, according to Domino's

Pineapple on pizza is not one of them, oddly enough.

REVEALED: The fastest growing suburb in Ipswich

Redbank Town Square, Redbank Plains.

With 1,051 people moving there, it even beat Springfield Lakes

Local Partners

Show legend returns to post after being run over by float

FOR absolute total dedication to the Ipswich Show look no further than 85-year-old Kalbar farmer Syd Haag.

Public input sought for flood evacuation, exhibition centre

Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow at the 'Have Your Say' booth for the Showgrounds redevelopment.

Ipswich Show Society ramping up their big plans for redevelopment

Paddinton Bear is coming to Ipswich

IN TOWN: Annette Kitching plays the part of Paddington Bear in The Cute Little Bear From Peru at the Incinerator Theatre.

FAVOURITE children's character set to delight in new show

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

IPSWICH SHOW: What's on at the showgrounds today

Ipswich Show 2017. Sasha Bondzulic and Kirra Peel.

THE show fun continues today with plenty of rides, games and stunts

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

SHE celebrated her 71st birthday on the weekend, but music icon Cher can still compete with pop stars less than half her age.

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis: "I was born a boy"

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis has revealed she was born a boy

Hervey Bay to star in international horror flick

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

The thriller has been picked up by a major production company.

Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks announce White House bid on SNL

Dwayne Johnson is “officially” running for president in 2020

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

The Voice: Kelly Rowland stunned by singing trio’s demands

We feel your pain, Kelly.

Trio refused to sing anything but Gospel songs

Potential to Expand your portfolio

2 John Street, Redbank 4301

House 3 2 3 $275,000

The area of Redbank is expanding into a small town investment location as its position is in the centre of Brisbane and Ipswich + Springfield City...

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $419,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

INVEST OR MAKE IT HOME

4 Walnut Close, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Take this spacious home and make it yours either as an Investment or a home with an excellent size yard with room for a shed, pool or caravan. Located in a quiet...

JUST UNPACK

9 Waight Street, Rosewood 4340

House 4 2 5 Auction 16/6/17

Here is one with nothing to do but just move in. Less than 10 years young, this home was well thought out, expertly constructed & has been meticulously maintained.

Two Income Streams For The Price Of One!

76 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

Duplex 5 4 2 $529,000

Situated on 661m2 Corner Block, in the highly sought-after suburb of Yamanto, currently returning a solid $595 per week, this competitively priced investment is a...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 $339,000

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 731m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE APPOINTED

44 Queen Street, Blackstone 4304

House 3 2 2 Auction 16/6/17

Here is your chance to secure a 1012sqm allotment with 2 street frontage in Blackstone. The existing dwelling is in good order & well maintained. - Renovated...

Secluded but Not Isolated

16 Ruby Crescent, Willowbank 4306

House 4 1 6 $490,000...

With a short commute to Amberley Air Base and Ipswich, Willowbank is positioned in a prime location to live on acreage but be close to the city with all the...

THE PERFECT STARTER OR INVESTMENT!

38 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 Offers over...

Here is your chance to buy this brick family home at the same price you would expect to pay for a timber or fibro family home. It is perfect for young couples or...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

REVEALED: The worst places to rent in Ipswich

SEE if your suburb makes the list

Works to start on club's $13.8M expansion project

KICK OFF: Rohrig managing director Glenn Rohrig and Brothers chairman Greg Walsh at the official signing for the $13.8 million Brothers Leagues Club expansion.

It will create 120 jobs during construction and 30 permanent jobs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!