Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Year 4 Students Nick Slattery, Jack Murray, Lexi Basten-Byrne, Ruby Ballinger, Chace Phillips, and Isaac Russell from Yandina State School which is one of Australia's top improving schools in NAPLAN Reading results. Picture: Lachie Millard
Year 4 Students Nick Slattery, Jack Murray, Lexi Basten-Byrne, Ruby Ballinger, Chace Phillips, and Isaac Russell from Yandina State School which is one of Australia's top improving schools in NAPLAN Reading results. Picture: Lachie Millard
Education

NAPLAN’s big improvers revealed

by Stephanie Bennett
10th Apr 2019 5:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN HONOURS list celebrating some of the country's biggest NAPLAN improvers includes a raft of regional Queensland schools.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has identified 268 schools across the country that had "substantially above average gain" in results as students progressed from Year 3 to 5, and Year 7 to 9.

By comparing the 2016 numeracy and reading results with those in 2018, ACARA found 47 schools in Queensland that demonstrated improvements well above the national average.

Among them were several schools that had gains in both subject areas, including Ingham's Gilroy Santa Maria College, Maleny State School and Proserpine's St Catherine's Catholic College.

 


Students at Yandina State School, on the Sunshine Coast, showed strong improvements in reading results, as did those at the Gold Coast's William Duncan State School and Woongoolba State School and Laidley's St Mary's School.

Marian State School, near Mackay, had strong gains in numeracy, as did Pacific Pines State High School, Bundaberg Christian College and St Anthony's Catholic College in Townsville.

 

NAPLANimprovers (1).jpg
NAPLANimprovers (1).jpg

 

Also on the list was Cannon Hill Anglican College, which was identified as one of the schools with reading improvements outpacing the national average.

Principal Gary O'Brien said the school was "very proud" of its positive results, which he saw as "vindication" of its practices.

"NAPLAN allows us to see how our students are progressing through their learning," Mr O'Brien said.

"These results are indicative of the quality teaching and learning that occurs in our classrooms every day under the guidance of our wonderful staff.

"Our overall focus is on providing an engaging, rigorous and motivational learning experience, which prepares students for whatever challenges and future awaits them."

ACARA will today update the My School website with the 2018 NAPLAN data. It will give parents an insight into how schools performed last year in comparison to others around the country.

More Stories

Show More
big improvers editors picks education naplan

Top Stories

    NAPLAN: Ipswich's top performing schools revealed

    premium_icon NAPLAN: Ipswich's top performing schools revealed

    Parenting Five schools are worthy of recognition, batting above average for improvements in NAPLAN scores.

    Latest hockey knowledge from Malaysia to Ipswich

    premium_icon Latest hockey knowledge from Malaysia to Ipswich

    Hockey Rogers' Sultan Cup final experience to help players and umpires

    Bold vision to grow employment in Ipswich's CBD by thousands

    premium_icon Bold vision to grow employment in Ipswich's CBD by thousands

    Council News Workers would travel from Brisbane to our region 'in an ideal world'

    Violent rape of stranger asleep in bed a 'putrid crime'

    premium_icon Violent rape of stranger asleep in bed a 'putrid crime'

    Crime Bizarrely, he left behind his car at the scene