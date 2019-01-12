A lifetime of tinkering under the hood

IN HIS ELEMENT: Scott Green from Scott's Rods started his business at Yamanto 16 years ago.

IN HIS ELEMENT: Scott Green from Scott's Rods started his business at Yamanto 16 years ago. Rob Williams

SCOTT Green started tinkering under the hoods of cars as soon as he got his hands on a drivers licence and has yet to stop.

He has been working on race cars since he was a teenager but after time in the steel industry he took a "leap of faith" towards starting his own business 16 years ago.

He owns Scott's Rods Performance Exhausts and Mechanical at Yamanto alongside wife Roslyn.

They started with servicing custom-built exhaust systems for hot rods and race cars before transitioning into including mainstream systems as well.

General mechanical work has been brought in over the past couple of years with a mechanic and apprentice added to the team.

"Gone are the days of just an exhaust shop by itself. We would have been one of the last plain exhaust shops," Mr Green said.

"It was just a natural progression that we'd just go a little bit further and do general servicing.

"It's evolved a lot. As a fitter, 15 years ago you just needed to be a welder and fabricator where now it's more involved and more onto the computer side of things."

Car models go in and out of fashion like clothes but Mr Green said it was all but guaranteed to have at least one Holden Commodore or Ford Falcon pass through his doors each week.

"They're the mainstay," he said.

He said legislation killed off the import scene and diesel was now king, with dual cab four wheel drives particularly popular.

Emission control and the materials used to build exhaust systems had been the biggest shake-up in his time in the industry.

"When it was mild steel we'd replace them quite often," he said.

"Now you can get a brand new car and it could last you 20 years before you have to do anything.

"We've gone from a pretty healthy industry where we were replacing systems every probably five years... because they're all being made out of stainless instead of mild steel now."

A lot of diesel vehicles are now fitted with a diesel particulate filter (DPF) but Mr Green said there was not a lot of education in Australia for new buyers.

"What a DPF does is grabs all the soot from the diesel, keeps it within a compartment and at a certain point it will super heat that to turn the soot into ash so it never goes into the atmosphere," he said.

"They do a passive burn when you're driving but if you turn them off mid-burn, and do that a couple of times, it will (fail) and it will have to come to somebody like us to diagnose what went wrong.

"You could go into a dealership today and buy a diesel and they probably wouldn't even tell you it has one."