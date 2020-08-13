Soccer star’s media role sparks COVID probe

Former Socceroo Scott McDonald is under investigation for potentially breaching the A-League’s COVID-19 protocols - twice .

Veteran Brisbane Roar striker Scott McDonald is under investigation by Football Federation Australia after leaving the club's Hunter Valley base to work as a commentator for Optus Sport.

McDonald, a 36-year-old former Socceroo, commentated on two UEFA Champions League matches alongside Simon Hill - one last Saturday and the other on Thursday morning.

The attacker in March stunned fans when he posted an expletive-laden rant on social media slamming "f***ing stupid idiots" for not following Queensland social distancing guidelines.

The FFA released a statement saying: "Football Federation Australia (FFA) confirms that it is aware that Brisbane Roar player Scott McDonald has engaged in activity as a commentator for Optus Sport's coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

"FFA is currently investigating the matter to assess whether or not the Hyundai A-League's COVID-19 Protocols were adhered to."

Brisbane Roar is sharing a Hunter Valley at hotel with fellow finals-bound A-League rivals Melbourne City.

McDonald is believed to have travelled by private vehicle to Sydney on both occasions to partake in the commentary, potentially placing him in breach of the A-League's strict COVID-19 biosecurity precautions.

The striker also played on Monday night against Premiers-elect Sydney FC.

"Non-essential activities" are broadly prohibited by the protocols, with some players unable to pick up their children from school.

An A-League coach from a rival club was last week found to be in breach of those protocols after attending an NPL game.

Meanwhile Western United had sought permission from the FFA to film player interviews for the club website at their NSW hotel, only to be knocked back by the FFA under the strict restrictions.

In late March, McDonald slammed Brisbane residents for not following self-isolation guidelines from the Queensland government in a foulmouthed rant posted to social media.

"I went for a run tonight, probably the first time I've been out all day," he said.

"Try and keep that 1.5m distance guys. It's f***ing hard, I tell ya. Everyone just doesn't self-isolate. And then you start to get paranoid.

"But I'm running down and I see this f***ing bus stop - excuse that language - but there's like 16, 17 people there. So I say to the girl, 'Groups of 10, yeah'. She goes, 'Oh na, that starts tomorrow'. Like the f***ing virus starts tomorrow, you f***ing stupid idiots'."

