A-League officials sweat on grand final venue

The venue for this weekend’s A-League grand final remained up in the air on Tuesday night as competition officials sweated on the amount of fans the Victorian government would allow into AAMI Park.

An announcement is expected on Wednesday morning on where the decider between Melbourne City – who have earned hosting rights courtesy of winning the Premier’s Plate – and Sydney FC will be played.

Confirmation was expected to have come on Tuesday that the final would be played at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Sunday with at least 50 per cent crowd capacity.

However, an announcement didn’t come as the Victorian government took its time in giving A-League officials an indication of how many fans would be permitted to watch the match at AAMI Park, which has a capacity of 29,500.

Victoria recorded zero new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, which seemingly significantly helped the A-League’s cause.

Moving the match to Sydney may not be an option due to the Covid-19 outbreak in NSW.

All options, including playing the final in a neutral state, seemingly remained on the table on Tuesday night as A-League officials awaited news from the Victorian government.

There was a suggestion the game could be pushed back a week to allow City and Sydney players in quarantine after representing the Socceroos in World Cup qualifiers to play.

However, that might not be possible with player contracts expiring on June 30.

It’s the second successive year City will meet Sydney in the final.

Last season Sydney clinched the title with a 1-0 win at Bankwest Stadium.

