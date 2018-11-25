A-League debutant Dylan shares in historic Ipswich match

Ipswich footballer Dylan Wenzel-Halls mingles with fans after coming on as a late substitute in Brisbane Roar's 2-0 A-League victory over Melbourne City at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

Ipswich footballer Dylan Wenzel-Halls mingles with fans after coming on as a late substitute in Brisbane Roar's 2-0 A-League victory over Melbourne City at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night. Franca Tigani

FOOTBALL: Fresh from making his A-League debut, Ipswich speedster Dylan Wenzel-Halls was back cheering on his new club.

Only this time it was the Brisbane Roar youth team which drew 2-2 with Adelaide United in this afternoon's historic Y-League match at Bundamba.

The night before, Wenzel-Halls had come on as a late substitute in Roar's 2-0 A-League victory over Melbourne City at Suncorp Stadium.

"It was a dream come true to make my professional debut,'' the Ipswich-bred striker said overlooking the Eric Evans Reserve field up the road from where his family live.

The former St Peter Claver College and Silkstone Primary School student came on for the last three minutes in Roar's first win of the 2018/19 A-League season.

"I was happy that the boss gave me the opportunity,'' Wenzel-Halls said after being brought on by head coach John Aloisi to get involved on the big stage.

"It was my first official game.''

Aloisi was also a keen observer at today's first Y-League match played in Ipswich.

Brisbane Roar A-League head coach John Aloisi (right) watches the club's next generation of talent play at Bundamba. Rob Williams

As he watched the game, 20-year-old Wenzel-Halls sipped water and reflected on being part of Roar's post-game celebration on Saturday night.

"It was good to make it (A-League debut) in front of my family and friends,'' the former Western Pride state league Golden Boot winner said.

"I have a lot of people that have been backing me so it was good to enjoy the moment with them.''

The popular footballer was told by Aloisi "to just keep working hard and enjoy it''.

"Every training session, I'm just looking to improve and score goals,'' he said.

Roar player Nicholas D'Agostino engages in an aerial duel in today's 2-2 Y-league draw with Adelaide United. Rob Williams

This afternoon's Y-League match in Ipswich was played in hot and blustery conditions.

In what turned out an entertaining game, the Roar youth side came from a goal down in each half to equalise.

Shannon Brady scored Roar's second goal late in the third round Y-League duel to secure a valuable point for his team.

Roar youth coach Drew Sherman was happy with his team's fightback playing a high-tempo game in the testing conditions.

"It shows a little bit of character,'' Sherman said.

"The boys kept going and got the equalising goals so that's pleasing.

"It's always tough when it's seesawing temperatures.''

Brisbane Roar youth player Izaack Powell tries to outrun an Adelaide United opponent during this afternoon's Y-League match in Ipswich. Rob Williams

Wenzel-Halls trains with some of the youth players so seized the opportunity to watch them playing in Ipswich.

As the future A-League players showcased their skills, the next generation of Ipswich footballers also saw the standard needed to play at national league level.

Fourteen Ipswich Knights junior players were ball boys and girls for the game, getting a front row seat on the sidelines.

The match also reinforced Ipswich's reputation as a football venue capable of hosting higher level matches, following earlier pre-season Roar games at the North Ipswich Reserve and the New Zealand All Whites side playing Western Pride at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

State of play

Y-League Rd 3: Brisbane Roar 2 (Daniel Leck, Shannon Brady) drew Adelaide United 2 (Ninko Beric, Pacifique Niyongabire) at Ipswich Knights ground, Bundamba.