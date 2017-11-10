'Disappointing': Ipswich father on new school promise

A KARALEE father is disappointed by the announcement three new schools will be built in the Ripley and Springfield areas - not near his home.

Chris Hagstrom is one of many parents who have spent months lobbying the Queensland Government to consider building a new school in the Karalee, Mount Crosby area.

The Education Department has continually rejected the proposal saying data did not display the need.

"It's frustrating," Mr Hagstrom said.

"I understand those areas (the Ripley Valley and Springfield) are experiencing rapid growth but it is disappointing.

"Particularly given new schools have opened at Bellbird Park and Deebing Heights recently."

In June, the brand new Bellbird Park State Secondary College opened with 220 students.

Deebing Heights State School, next to the Ripley Valley, opened in the August before and is expected to take in 1000 students over the next 10 years.

Mr Hagstrom hopes the new government will reconsider the position of a new high school in his area after census data revealed only 24% of students living in the Karalee area go to government schools, with the majority (75%) at independent or Catholic schools.

He says there is no other option.

"It's frustrating."

The Education Department says the data does not support the call for a new school in the Mount Crosby, Karalee area.

In response to a parliamentary petition tabled in August, which gained 1297 signatures, Education Minister Kate Jones said, based on predictions, the area was not identified as "high growth".

"Based on the demand data available, a new high school to service the Moggill Electorate would not be viable given the low number of secondary school-aged students," Ms Jones' letter says.