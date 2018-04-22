Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXPLORING YESTERYEARS: Gatton's Micke, 4, had a lot of fun at the Laidley Pioneer Village at the Laidley Heritage Weekend.
EXPLORING YESTERYEARS: Gatton's Micke, 4, had a lot of fun at the Laidley Pioneer Village at the Laidley Heritage Weekend. Francis Witsenhuysen
News

A journey back in time

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
21st Apr 2018 4:18 PM

TODAY visitors took a glimpse into the region's past at the Laidley Heritage Weekend.

Sheep shearing, cow milking and traditional craft demonstrations were also on display as crowds enjoyed a unique taste of days gone by. Horses and carts roamed, blacksmiths worked hard, agricultural equipment was in action and old machinery puttered away.

The Laidley Heritage Weekend is held across two historical museums in Laidley - Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum and Das Neumann Haus and is on again tomorrow from 8am to 3pm at the Laidley Pioneer Village and from 9am to 3pm at Das Neumann Haus.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
das neumann haus laidley laidley heritage weekend laidley pioneer village and museum
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Woman found dead in custody in Ipswich

    Woman found dead in custody in Ipswich

    Crime Guards find woman, 44, deceased during a routine cell check

    • 22nd Apr 2018 4:43 PM
    Historic house Aberfeldy open for first time in two decades

    Historic house Aberfeldy open for first time in two decades

    Property It took only a matter of hours for a buyer to sign a contract.

    • 22nd Apr 2018 3:25 PM
    Beating painful setback, Mitch scores deserved goal

    Beating painful setback, Mitch scores deserved goal

    News Key Pride footballer on comeback trail

    • 22nd Apr 2018 3:05 PM
    Don't dump on my generation

    Don't dump on my generation

    Letters to the Editor Dear Mr Mayor, I am 10 years old and I live in Sydney

    Local Partners