A journey back in time

EXPLORING YESTERYEARS: Gatton's Micke, 4, had a lot of fun at the Laidley Pioneer Village at the Laidley Heritage Weekend. Francis Witsenhuysen

TODAY visitors took a glimpse into the region's past at the Laidley Heritage Weekend.

Sheep shearing, cow milking and traditional craft demonstrations were also on display as crowds enjoyed a unique taste of days gone by. Horses and carts roamed, blacksmiths worked hard, agricultural equipment was in action and old machinery puttered away.

The Laidley Heritage Weekend is held across two historical museums in Laidley - Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum and Das Neumann Haus and is on again tomorrow from 8am to 3pm at the Laidley Pioneer Village and from 9am to 3pm at Das Neumann Haus.