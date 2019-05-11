A hundred tasty new jobs

ANCHORED with Queensland's eighth Carl's Jr location, the doors have opened on the new petrol and convenience complex on the Warrego Highway, near Costco.

With 80 staff at Carl's Jr and another 20 in the Caltex Foodary servo, it means that the 'Costco Effect' continues to drive new businesses to the area.

Officially, the new location sits in Riverview. In 2016, the ABS Labour Force Survey reported Riverview's unemployment was amongst the highest in the state at 15.6% compared to Queensland's average of 7.6%.

Carl's Jr has opened in Riverview. Rob Williams

The Bansal Group saw the location and realised that it was a perfect spot to open their eighth store.

"We loved the location," said Director Gaurav Bansal who has a huge team of staff at the new location.

"This is the second biggest of the Carl's Jr stores. We loved this location, with the traffic it has along with visitors passing from Esk and Plainlands.

"We have plans to open Carl's Jr in Rockhampton this year, then Townsville and two more in Brisbane. We are still finalising the location for the first Cinnabon store which is our next project, and Ipswich is still the number once choice. It's close but no announcement as yet as we are still going through the legalities.

"Ipswich has embraced Carl's Jr, I love being in business in Ipswich. The good thing about this city is that if you give people a good product and great service, they will come back.

Carl's Jr has opened in Riverview. Vishal, Gaurav, Diya and Richa Bansal officially open the store. Rob Williams

Ben Pole from Ipswich City Council's Office of Economic Development said that businesses like this are welcome in the region.

"As Queensland's fastest growing city, and the areas fastest growing economy, we welcome businesses like this, for the services they provide, the jobs they bring and investment in Ipswich as a whole, plus for this are. Costco has proven a turning point for this area, with the industrial estates becoming known and renowned as key commercial precincts. We have more industrial, usable land than any other region in south east Queensland and its going to be a key economic driver for the city going into the future.

The new servo and restaurant are located at 209a Westphalen Drive, just near the Dinmore exit heading towards Brisbane