'A horrible mistake': Transgender woman tells all

Talented guitarist Jayne Murphy will auction off her 1992 tour T-shirt on Friday at Cactus Espresso Bar with all proceeds going to charity. Ahead of the gig, Jayne opened up on what its like to live as a transgender woman in Ipswich. Rob Williams

WHEN people look at Jayne Murphy, they may see a "man" in a dress but there's more than meets the eye.

In 1977, when she was 12-years-old, Jayne sang with a choir in the Kellogg's Cornflakes ad.

Jayne was the lead guitarist in the iconic Australian band Lime Spiders in 1992 and toured with US sensation The Black Crowes.

She was once an Australian representative on a UNESCO committee and the business communications manager for a peak education body.

But today, the way other people perceive her and her life's achievements, have been reduced to 'a man in a dress'.

Jayne is a person who has struggled with self-identity in a way most could never understand, even if they wanted.

When people look at Jayne now, they see someone who is confused about who they are but when Jayne looks at an old photo of herself, she sees the same thing.

Jayne is a transgender woman living in Ipswich and it hasn't been easy.

Any name you can think of, she's been called it. She endures daily insults, awkward stares and cat calls like 'show us your d---'.

She's been harassed by a mob, threatened, bullied, bashed and "run out of town".

Jayne has attempted suicide twice.

How to talk about suicide: There are 8 suicides every day in Australia.

Two years ago, Jayne made the decision to undergo what she calls gender correction surgery.

She left everything she had ever known behind in a quest to become the person she was meant to be.

Jayne does not have a penis.

"Trans people are treated like the scum at the bottom of the bucket," Jayne said.

"For me, it was this horrible mistake that happened in the womb."

When she was younger, Jayne thought she was a transvestite or just "weird".

She said discovering herself happened in stages but ever since she was a child, she wasn't comfortable in her own skin.

"You buy a whole wardrobe, get all dressed up and then you feel disgusting. Like you shouldn't be doing what you are doing," Jayne said.

"You take hours to get all dressed up, then you rip it all off.

"After a while you throw the wardrobe away - it's called purging.

"I've had six wardrobes."

Peter "Jet" Murphy (now Jayne Murphy) played as the lead guitarist in the Australian band Lime Spiders on the 1992 tour, supporting US band The Black Crowes.

Jayne has exposed herself now, as she has done in the past, to make a point.

According to a report published in 2017, by the Telethon Kids Institute 48% of transgender people have attempted suicide.

The 2016 census recorded just 1,200 transgender people across Australia; the Australian Bureau of Statistics does not consider that an accurate number.

Many live by 'stealth'; hiding their transgender past and identity.

"When you're transgender you feel the need to hide out of fear of persecution, fear of being targeted online and bullied," Jayne said.

"Transgender people are victims of systemic abuse and persecution.

A poster from the Lime Spiders album launch (before Jayne joined the band).

"I'm exposing myself now because I want to do what I can to reduce the rate of suicide.

"To tell people, you don't have to live your life by stealth.

"You do have a right to live the life you want. You can speak up."

On Friday night, Jayne will auction off her 1992 Lime Spiders Winter Tour T-shirt worn when the band toured with US stars the Black Crowes.

The money raised will be donated to Ipswich Foodbarn. Jayne will perform some Lime Spiders hits and original works from 7pm.

The auction starts at 8.30pm at Cactus Espresso Bar.

Infographic displaying statistics related to mental health among the LGBTIQ community. Aus Human Rights Commission

Do you need support?

Call Lifeline 24/7 on 13 11 14

Specialist service

diversevoices.org.au

3pm - 12am, 7 days a week

Phone: 1800 184 527