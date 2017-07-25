'A high of 27 to follow Ipswich cold snap'

IPSWICH dropped to just a tad under zero degrees yesterday morning, as winter well and truly made its presence known.

Ironically, the stable weather patterns that have dominated the month could result in some records being broken for maximum temperatures for the month of July.

The morning minimum of negative 0.4 degrees at Amberley yesterday was five degrees below the average minimum for this time of year. But it didn't even come close to breaking the record low for Amberley of minus 4.9 degrees, which came in August, 1995.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said temperatures would slowly warm up as we head into the weekend.

"The warmest day at this stage looks like being Sunday, when we are expecting a maximum of 27 degrees, which is six above the average for this time of year."