A helping hand for sick kids

FA NTASTIC EFFORT: Jasmin Hutches from Woolworths Booval has helped to raise an incredible amount for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

SICK children in hospital will benefit from the fundraising efforts of an Ipswich resident.

Jasmin Hutches from Woolworths Booval has been recognised for her fantastic efforts raising much-needed funds for local hospitals and the Children's Hospital Foundation.

In addition to state wide fundraising events like Telethon and the Regional Wall-Token Appeal, Miss Hutches has been heavily involved in local fundraising activities such as raffles, crazy hair days, and dress up days.

Her passion to help others has helped to raise nearly $20,000 for the Children's Hospital Foundation in 2017.

"Honestly, I love the fact that so many people want to get involved and that customers and staff want to help us raise money for such a great cause,” Miss Hutches said.

"It is an amazing feeling to know that the money raised is going to a place that can help a lot of children.

"I'm very grateful to work for an exceptional company like Woolworths and have such an inspirational team that supports this great cause.”

Miss Hutches was part of a wider celebration of community spirit as the top 500 Woolworths team member fundraisers across the state came together for the Woolworths Thank You Day - an annual event to honour outstanding fundraisers and the incredible impact they have on their local community on behalf of the Children's Hospital Foundation.

All fundraising initiatives throughout the year go directly to help sick kids in Queensland and northern New South Wales and support much needed resources such as vital medical equipment, life-saving research and support programs for families.

Children's Hospital Foundation CEO Rosie Simpson thanked staff for their passion and continued support.

"We are over the moon with the results from the last year and are incredibly excited to see what we can achieve with Woolworths this year,” Ms Simpson said.

"Thanks to the efforts of people like Jasmin and the entire Woolworths team, we have been able to provide invaluable support to sick kids and their families.”

The partnership between Woolworths and The Children's Hospital Foundation has been in operation for 31 years and has raised over $51 million in life-changing funds.