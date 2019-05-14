Why are these students sleeping in cardboard boxes?

LIFE LESSONS: Students from The Springfield Anglican College will be sleeping rough to experience what it is like to be homeless.

LIFE LESSONS: Students from The Springfield Anglican College will be sleeping rough to experience what it is like to be homeless. Ashleigh Howarth

GIVING up a warm bed to spend the night sleeping in a cardboard box will give students from one Ipswich school a better appreciation for what they have in life.

Year 8 students from The Springfield Anglican College will sleep rough to experience first hand how life is for the thousands of homeless people.

Director of student activities Graham Swinton said children who volunteered for the school's homeless immersion night would sleep under the same conditions as someone living on the street.

"The children will be sleeping in cardboard boxes. I have already shown them how to insulate the boxes with newspapers so they can keep warm because the concrete will sap all of the heat out of them," Mr Swinton said.

"I will be hiding those items though so the children will truly experience homelessness.

"They will have to decide if they find a spot to sleep first then go and get their resources, or the other way around.

"There will also be a makeshift kitchen on the night to give them soup."

Volunteers from Rosies will also take part on the sleepout.

Year 8 student Charlotte said she was looking forward to the experience.

"I wanted to do it to see what other people are going through," she said.

"It will make me more empathetic."

Classmate Sophie agreed.

"Being cold and not having a lot of food will be scary, but it will open my eyes a lot," she said.

The school is so passionate about helping Rosies it has another two projects to help the not-for-profit organisation.

Several senior boys have been renovating an old caravan and transforming it into a kitchen to be used for Rosies' fundraising efforts.

The school will also be having a free dress day in which items of clothing will be donated.

Year 12 student Jack said this will help keep those who are cold on the streets a little warmer.

"We are asking everyone to donate a shirt or a jumper they no longer wear which we will then donate," he said.

The QT has helped the school with their homeless immersion night by donating newspapers, while businesses have also donated boxes for the children to sleep in.