‘A great friend’: Tributes pour in for shark attack victim

TRIBUTES for the 46-year-old Gold Coast shark attack victim Nick Slater are flooding social media sites with friends expressing shock and sadness at his death.

"It is so hard to comprehend that out of all the blokes in the line-up yesterday, that Shark picked the best one," wrote Jasmine Robson on Facebook.

"You have been a great friend … we will miss you terribly.

"I'll never forget the look on Dave's face as we found your car last night alone in the car park, confirmation of our worst nightmare. Everything just left how you have left it 100 times before, expecting to be back in an hour after catching a few waves.

"As tragic as this all is, we know you died doing something you loved, surfing 'Beaver Creek'.

"We hope it was quick and painless buddy. Forever in our hearts. XOXO"

A photo taken from Nick Slater’s Facebook page at the top of Burleigh Headland.

The real estate agent's death has touched surfers across the Gold Coast, with the team Southport-based MBA Parternship posting a Facebook message to Mr Slater's family and friends.

"With an office full of surfers, the devastating news of #NickSlater's death really hits the heartstrings. For what it's worth, we'd like to send our condolences to all Nick's friends and family and to all the surfers who were in the water at the time. We're truly saddened by this."

Gold Coaster Kara Racquel wrote: "So sad but I think he died in his happy place. How many can say they went out that way?"

Shark attack victim Gold Coaster Nick Slater. Source: Facebook

Tony Velissaruio from Tony V Real Estate worked alongside Mr Slater and said he was very well respected within the real estate community in Mermaid Beach.

"He was always very approachable and a very liked member of the community," he said.

"Everything is a competition in real estate but Nick was one of those guys that you could just call up and have a chat, he was good to work with.

"Something like this hasn't happening since the 1960s so it's quite a big shock in that respect and having it happen to someone that works in our industry as well.

"I think we'll all band together in some extent and it just brings more awareness of how precious life is."



James from Real Estate Photography Gold Coast wrote on his Facebook page that he was "saddened to hear about the passing of real estate agent Nick Slater".

"I'm sure it's a shared sentiment that those of us in the industry express our condolences to his family, friends, and co-workers."

He also shared a RIP photo on his page.

Tribute for slain shark attack victim Gold Coaster Nick Slater shared on Facebook.

On his professional LinkedIn page, Mr Slater described himself as results oriented but someone who could "remain calm throughout a negotiation"

"While I'm focused on getting the best possible sales result, I want the journey to be as a pleasant as possible," Mr Slater wrote of himself.

"I feel privileged to be entrusted with client's business, and I like to repay that trust by delivering a superior service experience."



Mr Slater worked as a real estate agent in Canberra for nearly 10 years and someone who sold a property for described him as being "attuned to the prospective buyers".

"You'll see Nick is a focused professional, but also has a very approachable aspect to his personality," wrote the seller.