A-Grade demise is hard to bear: Redbank founder ropeable

EXASPERATED: Redbank Plains Bears founding member Ken Salter is incensed by the club’s withdrawal from the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition. Picture: Rob Williams

REDBANK Plains Bears inaugural president Ken Salter has been left angry and saddened by the club’s shock last-minute withdrawal from the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition.

“I’m not only disappointed, I’m p...ed off that it has been allowed to happen,” Salter said.

“You can’t take rugby league out of Redbank.”

In 1984, Salter laid the foundations for what would become the Redbank Plains Bears Rugby League Club.

Having played the game locally, Salter knew the value it could have to the fabric of a community. He believed Redbank Plains should have its own self-sufficient and sustainable club which the working class area’s residents could unite behind.

When Council asked for expressions of interest for the development of the Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve, Salter raised his hand.

In 1985, at great benefit to the community, Salter said he raised funds and organised the levelling of the land to allow for the provision of a rugby league field at the site at no cost to Council, shifting into place 10,000 cubic metres of earth. With the erecting of several spotlights at the location, the Redbank Plains Bears were born, first taking the field in 1986.

In the early days, the club thrived, finding its home and taking up pride of place in the hearts and minds of the 5000-odd people who lived nearby and jumped at the chance to back their local boys.

It gave them a team for which to barrack and compete, a common goal to work towards and a place to come together to socialise meet friends and bond. It also gave them an identity, built individual and collective self-esteem and had significant social and economic benefits.

“Redbank Plains had more clout socially and economically than any one other club,” Salter said.

“It was keeping people in this area. All you saw was red, white and blue. All of the people in the area were behind us. When we made the grand final in 96 there were thousands cheering us on and most never knew us previously but they had found something to be proud of in Redbank Plains. We had a presence among the people.”

But that all changed two weeks ago. The Bears, not for the first time in their history, dropped out of A-Grade, leaving Salter furious. After all, he still follows every season and it was only a year earlier that the League had welcomed back the club. With a talented roster headlined by scintillating African try-scoring sensation Godfrey Okot performing on the park, the future had appeared secure, almost luminous. Long-term supporters like Salter could have been forgiven for feeling optimistic.

That positivity has all but faded. The “bad news’’ Bears (so named for the way opposition teams dreaded playing them) are out.

Okot has signed with Swifts and Salter feels it’s time to air some of the grievances which have long held the club back and resigned it to a fate of intermittent hibernation.

“We have been bastardised for the last 30 years,” Salter said.

“The club has been held back by all these other organisations and vested interests.”

Salter said the club had been hamstrung from the get-go by outside parties and crippled by a series of ill-conceived arrangements with other groups to use the venue and sit on the Redbank Recreational Reserve Committee.

“How can you get kids to join with no ground,” he said.

Salter said the lack of a clubhouse had also hampered the club because it meant the only meeting place was the Redbank Plains Tavern.

He said what should have been a favourable relationship for both the pub and the club fell apart further derailing the Bears and causing them to struggle to retain talent despite boasting a 450-strong nursery.

Salter said he was concerned a Springfield outfit would replace Redbank Plains and leave locals without a club with which they could identify.

“With no clubhouse or meeting place you finish the season and you don’t see those blokes til the next year, so you just hope they turn up,” he said.

“We had the side to win the premiership last year. It’s about time everyone got behind us instead of shafting us.”.

.