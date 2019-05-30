Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'A GOOD ALL-ROUND BLOKE': Joseph Guaresi with his daughter, Lilly.
'A GOOD ALL-ROUND BLOKE': Joseph Guaresi with his daughter, Lilly. Lilly Guaresi
News

'A good man': Workmates remember their hardworking friend

Matt Collins
by
30th May 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HARDWORKING tradesman Joseph Guaresi's life was cut short this week after a tragic road accident in Benair.

Joe's family and friends now begin the painful journey of contemplating their lives without their loving friend, father and husband.

The 63-year-old bricklayer's work colleagues will remember their mate as a man who never stopped, and someone no one could keep up with.

Kingaroy Joinery's Darrin Kefford said Joe, who started bricklaying at 13, was "a very hard worker".

"He was a hard man to get a word out of," he said.

"He kept to himself but he was a very hard worker."

CAS Designs managing director Clint Andrewartha worked closely with Joe since the beginning of his career.

"I've known him since doing my apprenticeship in 1989," he said.

"He was a great friend. A good all-round bloke."

Mr Andrewartha said Joe was "a bit of a role model" and someone who was very passionate about his work.

"When he did have someone work for him, he would work twice as hard," he said.

"You don't tell him how to do stuff."

The loving family man recently took his kids and grandkids to France to visit his parents because his father was not well enough to travel.

"He wanted to take everyone over to see them," Mr Andrewartha said.

"He'd do anything for anyone."

More Stories

benair editors picks road fatality south burnett fatal crashes south burnett roads south burnett road toll truck and vehicle crash
South Burnett

Top Stories

    How police caught up with Pisasale associate

    premium_icon How police caught up with Pisasale associate

    News Authorities allege a Melbourne developer accused of corrupt dealings with former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale tried to avoid arrest.

    Mechanic helps police catch crook during service

    premium_icon Mechanic helps police catch crook during service

    News A man was charged with several fraud related matters

    • 30th May 2019 11:00 AM
    REVEALED: Top dog and cat breeds and names

    REVEALED: Top dog and cat breeds and names

    Pets & Animals Staffies warrant a mention but they're not the state's favourite dog

    FLYOVER: Twenty RAAF jets to take to the sky

    FLYOVER: Twenty RAAF jets to take to the sky

    News Jets heading to the RAAF Base at Williamtown

    • 30th May 2019 10:00 AM