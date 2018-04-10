Art awards a golden opportunity for emerging talent

IPSWICH FESTIVAL: Ipswich Art Awards judges Claire Sourgnes and Kerryanne Farrier. The community can see the exhibition at St Paul's Anglican Church Hall from April 12 to 22.

IPSWICH FESTIVAL: Ipswich Art Awards judges Claire Sourgnes and Kerryanne Farrier. The community can see the exhibition at St Paul's Anglican Church Hall from April 12 to 22. Emma Clarke

FOR months, hundreds of artists and volunteers have been painting, drawing, sculpting, photographing, printing and preparing for this week. The 2018 Ipswich Art Awards exhibition will open at St Paul's Church hall on Wednesday night with more than 200 works on display from Queensland and NSW artists.

In the 18th year, the exhibition runs alongside Ipswich Festival to showcase all levels of local and interstate art as a means for both up-and-coming and established artists to show their work.

They will also be competing against each other with judges Claire Sourgnes and Kerryanne Farrier tasked with the difficult job of choosing the winners in each category.

Ms Sourgnes is the Artisan CEO, Public Galleries Queensland vice-chairwoman and Australian Craft and Design Centre Network co-chairwoman.

She said a platform like the art awards was particularly important for regional artists.

"If you think about what makes a community, culture, identity, spirit and sense of place are really important," Ms Sourgnes said.

"Exhibitions like this embody those ideas, of who we are, where we come from, what our shared experiences are, what our unique visions are.

"We look at technique and things like that but we also look at the overall achievement of a work in its own right."

Ms Farrier is the Flying Arts Alliance executive officer and she says the awards are a great opportunity for emerging artists to raise their profile.

"Awards are generally a great opportunity for local artists to have a platform and to have a profile and also to connect with one another with their best work so it raises overall the quality of work in he community and a bit of a benchmark with people they know," Ms Farrier.

"For them to see when different judges come and view the work, to get a different perspective on what is perhaps the best technique, composition, execution of work overall and the best presentation. All of those things are as important for a professional artists as an emerging artist on a level playing field in this kind of forum."

The Ipswich Art Awards exhibition opens tomorrow at 6pm and will be open until April 22.