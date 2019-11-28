A funny spin on beloved Christmas tale

The Young Theatricals acting group is performing A Christmas Carol. Jack Barrett, Emily Sweet and Joseph Savage with (back row) Georgia Wright, Olivia Reid, Alisha Djemal-Mawer, Kelly Griffin and Gwen Parker.

The Young Theatricals acting group is performing A Christmas Carol. Jack Barrett, Emily Sweet and Joseph Savage with (back row) Georgia Wright, Olivia Reid, Alisha Djemal-Mawer, Kelly Griffin and Gwen Parker.

ONE of the world’s most famous Christmas stories will play out on the stage at the Incinerator Theatre next month, but with a little more tongue-in-cheek in the script.

Kids from the Young Theatricals group have been busy rehearsing an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story A Christmas Carol, which they will perform over three big shows on December 13 and 14.

Experienced actor Samantha Johnson, who is one of the directors overseeing rehearsals, said the show would take audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions.

“It’s Charles Dickens, but not as you know it,” she said.

“This show has a bit more comedy, more tongue in cheek, as it’s not as serious as the original story.

“But it will also pull at the heart strings, as there are a couple of emotional scenes.”

Ms Johnson said all the kids had been improving at every rehearsal and are feeling ready for their upcoming performances.

“The kids have really stepped up their rehearsals,” she said.

“We have been rehearsing for roughly three months, and every time they get better and better.”

Dickens’ tale features a grumpy old man named Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve.

Shows will be performed on December 13 at 7.30pm and December 14 with a matinee at 2pm and an evening performance at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for concession and children.

To book, log onto www.ilt.org,au or phone the Ipswich Visitor Centre on 3281 0555.