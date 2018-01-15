Holiday rental disasters revealed

A kitchen sink broken by a frozen chicken was one of the more unusual insurance claims by a holiday home owner.

FROM a frozen chicken being dropped and smashing a sink to strange burn marks all over the carpet, these are among the strange damages holiday home owners have had to deal with.

New research has revealed it's not just blocked toilets causing nightmares for holiday home owners.

New insurance claims data released by general insurer IAG revelled accidents and damage in holiday homes was fairly common.

It surveyed holiday home tenants and found one in six had accidentally broken something or damaged their accommodation while on a holiday

One in seven had been injured in the home and one in five had hosted a party or been to a party at a holiday rental property.

IAG, ShareCover spokesman Mitchell Sweeney said the findings were a timely reminder for those who decided to rent out their property on Airbnb or other rental sites about the potential risks involved.

Sparklers may be great for a party, but dropping them on the floor can cause substantial damage.

"Our claims data highlights that the unexpected can happen from time to time,'' he said.

Mr Sweeney said many owners may not realise until it was too late that their normal home and contents insurance, landlord insurance or the insurance offered by some platforms, may not cover you for damage or liability caused by a paying guest.

Some of the more unusual claims they have handled were:

- A frozen chicken broke a kitchen sink after being dropped on it

- 14 circular burn marks (cause unknown) were found on the carpet of a property

- One guest fell through a flight of stairs causing personal injury

- A brawl after a party caused extensive damage throughout a property

- Guests lighting sparklers that dropped onto floor causing burn to floorboards