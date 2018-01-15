Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Holiday rental disasters revealed

A kitchen sink broken by a frozen chicken was one of the more unusual insurance claims by a holiday home owner.
A kitchen sink broken by a frozen chicken was one of the more unusual insurance claims by a holiday home owner.
by Michelle Hele

FROM a frozen chicken being dropped and smashing a sink to strange burn marks all over the carpet, these are among the strange damages holiday home owners have had to deal with.

New research has revealed it's not just blocked toilets causing nightmares for holiday home owners.

New insurance claims data released by general insurer IAG revelled accidents and damage in holiday homes was fairly common.

It surveyed holiday home tenants and found one in six had accidentally broken something or damaged their accommodation while on a holiday

One in seven had been injured in the home and one in five had hosted a party or been to a party at a holiday rental property.

IAG, ShareCover spokesman Mitchell Sweeney said the findings were a timely reminder for those who decided to rent out their property on Airbnb or other rental sites about the potential risks involved.

Sparklers may be great for a party, but dropping them on the floor can cause substantial damage.
Sparklers may be great for a party, but dropping them on the floor can cause substantial damage.

"Our claims data highlights that the unexpected can happen from time to time,'' he said.

Mr Sweeney said many owners may not realise until it was too late that their normal home and contents insurance, landlord insurance or the insurance offered by some platforms, may not cover you for damage or liability caused by a paying guest.

Some of the more unusual claims they have handled were:

- A frozen chicken broke a kitchen sink after being dropped on it

- 14 circular burn marks (cause unknown) were found on the carpet of a property

- One guest fell through a flight of stairs causing personal injury

- A brawl after a party caused extensive damage throughout a property

- Guests lighting sparklers that dropped onto floor causing burn to floorboards

Topics:  editors picks holidays rentals

Just In

'Donut move, the baby's coming': Krispy Kreme delivery

'Donut move, the baby's coming': Krispy Kreme delivery

Here's what happened when dad took a wrong turn on the way to the hospital.

A dream haven for rev-heads re-opens its doors

NEW LOCATION: Ian Bone shows off a number of vehicles in their new location in Sumner.

The Queensland Motorsport Museum was located at Ipswich City Square

Man injured in rollover

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.

Man injured in crash at busy city roundabout

24-hour medical centre planned for old Aldi site

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service in Lismore collects blood from blood donars.

Multiple health-related businesses are expected to take up tenancies

Local Partners

Solid and in a Quiet Street

23 High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $315,000

This lovely, solid home has never before been on the market. It has been lovingly cared for the last 25 years by just one owner, who chose to live on the sunny...

DUAL LIVING HIGHSET HOME – WHEN SIZE MATTERS IN SUBURBIA!!

15 Selwyn Street, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 4 $309,000

This beautiful high set home has so much to offer. Having a huge amount of space upstairs, the ‘granny flat’ under the house is also a small house in itself...

Quiet Location, Bring The Caravan!

42 Langridge Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000

Situated on a 781m2 block, at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this beautiful home that the owners have owned since new, really does have everything you could want...

Renovated and Ready!

27 Jacaranda Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 $279,000

This charming 3 bedroom home has recently been renovated and is sitting proudly on a 1012 sqm block! All bedrooms have ceiling fans, new carpet and 2 of the...

3.18 ACRES OF ENDLESS OPPORTUNITY

55 Staatz Quarry Road, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $149,000

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

Residential/Commercial Development Site Ready To Build

7 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Commercial andbull; 1,110m2 corner block in a prime position andbull; Two street frontage ... $469,000

andbull; 1,110m2 corner block in a prime position andbull; Two street frontage - South Station Road and Railway Street andbull; Zoned MC01S Major Centre's (Booval...

CBD Location With Excellent Return!

11 Ellenborough Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial Great investment opportunity returning a net 6.8% situated on the ground level ... $320,000

Great investment opportunity returning a net 6.8% situated on the ground level of the Aspire apartment complex. andbull; Two tenancies on 5x5 and 3x3 year...

4 LIVING AREAS – MASSIVE &amp; FULLY RENOVATED!

21 Donald Place, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This stunning four bedroom family home has been designed with the modern family in mind. It has just been re-painted inside and out, boasts beautiful new carpets...

Price Reduced! Owners Must Sell!

1 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $260,000

Situated on a 540m2 block on a quiet street in North Ipswich, this charming character home represents excellent value and has been price on the market in...

LIVE YOUR DREAM LIFESTYLE NOW!

64 Cabernet Crescent, Pine Mountain 4306

House 5 2 7 $819,000

Key Features: Five Bedrooms, two stunning bathrooms, four fully air conditioned indoor living areas and two amazing outdoor living areas, a gorgeous pool and the...

Noel Whittaker says don't get beached by dream purchase

Be careful if you're thinking about buying a holiday house, warns Noel Whittaker

Noel Whittaker warns about holiday houses

$55m property mogul Nathan Birch’s surprising admission

Property investor Nathan Birch and his mum at her home in Western Sydney’s Mt Druitt on Seven’s Sunday Night.

Property investor Nathan Birch hits back at mortgage default reports

Vital role of chopper chums recognised

VALUED CONTRIBUTION: LifeFlight Foundation CEO Leanne Angel, Don Moffatt, Bill Freeman and LifeFlight Sunshine Coast director Rod Forrester at the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter presentation morning at Sunshine Coast Airport.

Commitment and vision keeps rescue helicopter service in the air

Home ownership could soar

Generic housing Rural View. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

Australia could see the highest percentage of owners since 1991